Josh Strang Captures Second Overall Win of 2020 at Ironman GNCC

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley worked his way up after running seventh on the opening laps of racing. Kelley make the necessary passes to move up through the pack, and he would close the gap between him and Baylor Jr. as the white flag flew. Kelley moves into seventh overall in the points standings after missing the first half of the season.

“Today was crazy, the track was super-fast and the whole XC1 pack was all together and going really fast," said Kelley in a KTM press release. "I struggled in the beginning to find a flow but about halfway through I picked it up and I felt really fast but it’s hard going through the pack when everyone is riding well. I’m happy with how I rode in the second half. I know I can win and I’m riding good, I’m just kind of working out of a slump but there’s one more race and I’m going to do all I can to get that win.”

Coming through to take fourth overall on the day was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell. Russell found himself towards the front of the XC1 Open Pro riders at the beginning of the race but would make a mistake halfway through losing some valuable time with the leaders. Russell would continue to push on, ultimately coming through 7 seconds behind his teammate Kelley.

“I felt pretty good at the beginning but I made a little mistake and Stu got around me so I was keying off of him," Russell said in a team statement. "We caught lappers on the second lap and I got tangled up with the first guy we came up to and I went down, jammed my throttle tube and my throttle was hanging up a little bit so I had to ride with it a lap and half before we pitted. It was tough to ride with that; I lost my mojo a little bit. I got it back to where it wasn’t sticking anymore but I lost a good amount of time in the pits. I’m not super pumped with the day, I had a couple mistakes and put myself out of it there for a little bit but I’m happy we clawed back into the fight and at least that’s something to be proud of.”

Another rider that found himself towards the front early on in the race was AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael. On lap four, Michael came through timing and scoring holding onto third overall but as the race worse on he would find himself falling back two positions to take fifth overall on the day.