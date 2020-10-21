Ironman GNCC Set to Host Penultimate Round of 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—This weekend, October 24-25, the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, heads to Indiana for the penultimate round at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville. The motorsports-crazed town sits just one hour Northwest of Indianapolis and will host the 26th Annual Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC.

On Saturday in the XC1 class Action Off-Road/Tely Energy Racing/Kenda’s Cole Richardson will look to keep his momentum rolling after earning the overall win at the previous round. Unfortunately, WFR/GBC/Fly Racing/Yamaha’s Walker Fowler broke the news yesterday that he would not be lining up for Ironman, which will give another XC1 competitor the opportunity to land a podium finish.

CST/Houser Racing/Waynesburg Yamaha’s Brycen Neal has been having a great year, earning two overall wins in Ohio. However, Neal will look to earn the round 12 win at Ironman on Saturday afternoon. JMR/GBC/Elka/Moose Racing’s Jarrod McClure battled at Ironman last year, earning a podium finish, and this year he will aim to battle at the front once again. McGill Mafia/Obor Tires/LSR/Moose Racing’s Adam McGill currently sits fifth in the points and holds one overall win this season. This weekend McGill will be eager to battle for his second overall win of the season.

The XC2 Pro-Am National Championship is still up for grabs this weekend. The battle continues between Action Off-Road/Maxxis/Demaree Motorsports Austin Abney and LanMills XC/WFR/Magna1 Lubricants Drew Landers. Abney continues to lead the way and could have the ability to clinch the championship in his home state of Indiana. Landers will try to remain in the hunt and earn the class win taking the championship battle down to the last round.

Pirate MX Powersports/OBOR Tire Branden Owens remains third in the XC2 points standings, and after he earned the win at round 8, he is hoping to battle for his second class win of the season.