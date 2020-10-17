As the final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has now come and gone, we take a quick look back at the finale to break down some of the championship celebrations and race-craft from the Fox Raceway National.

Take a closer look at the moments Jeremy Martin and Dylan Ferrandis each had in the first moto followed by the great line selection by both Jett Lawrence and Ferrandis that ultimately propelled them into a battle for the win. We also look at Zach Osborne's gate selection next to Adam Cianciarulo in the first moto, Cianciarulo's second moto crash, and the championship celebrations from Ferrandis and Osborne at the end of it all.

*Footage courtesy of NBC Sports.

