Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton wrote their names into the history books at the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship finale—which made us wonder how many other times have there been two first-time winners at the same event? The Lawrence-Sexton duo was only the second time in the last decade of AMA Pro Motocross that two riders have earned their first wins at the same event on the same day (it was the third time both riders were on the same brand as well). Below are the times we have seen two first-time winners on the same day.

Double First-Time Winners

1972 Road Atlanta National: Obviously, the first AMA Pro Motocross National marked the first winners ever, both from New York, both on Ghost CZ motorcycles. Barry Higgins topped the 500 class while Sonny DeFeo was the 250 winner. Both repeated the following week at round two, which was at a track below Memphis. There would be two more rounds in ’72 where first-time winners emerged together. At the Cal-Expo round near Sacramento, Kawasaki’s Brad Lackey won the 500 class while Husqvarna’s Gunnar Lindstrom was a first-time winner in the 250 class. And then at Snyder Park in Indiana, Bultaco’s Gary Bailey topped the 250 class while CZ-mounted Texas legend Wyman Priddy was the 500 class winner.