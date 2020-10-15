Pro Circuit Introduces 2008-2021 TT-R110 Engine Accessories

CORONA, CA—Riders of TT-R110 2008-2021 models will be excited for the release of the cam cover and tappet covers to help add that factory look. These mini moto accessories are machined from aircraft-grade aluminum, anodized blue and polished for a great appearance that riders will appreciate. Make sure you don't pass up the opportunity to trick out your mini moto ride, so grab some accessories and show your support for one of the best brands in the business.

