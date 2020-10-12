As the famed “10 seconds” was called and the green flag waved, it was AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael reaching the line first to grab the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Pro Holeshot Award. Michael was accompanied by Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki teammates Jordan Ashburn and Josh Strang as he led the way into the woods.

Michael would continue to hold the lead position for the first four laps of racing as he tried to place a gap on the rest of the field in dusty conditions, however, Michael would be unable to hold off Baylor and FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley. Michael would check in third overall as he came through timing and scoring on the fifth lap, with Baylor and Kelley coming through in the top two positions.

After working his way up from a mid-pack start Baylor would hold the lead as the white flag was waving. Kelley sat 13 seconds behind him but was on the charge and looking to battle throughout the last lap of racing. Michael, who sat third overall, would make a costly mistake and go down at the end of pro row and lose two positions. Kelley kept pushing, but as the checkered flag came out Baylor Jr. would come through with just a 1.8 second gap ahead of Kelley to earn his third-straight overall win of the season. Kelley would finish out the day second overall.

“Today was tough, it seemed like everything was going wrong,” said Kelley. “I started my bike too early and shut it off trying to do the right thing but I ended up with a dead last start and I got stopped for 15 seconds on the first lap. But, I just pushed as best I could to get through. I was able to reel in Stu but it was like a mile from the finish and when I caught him there was nothing I could do with that dust. I’m happy with second but this one hurts a little compared to the last two because I was so close and I felt like I could have gotten it done but hats off to Stu and in another two weeks we’ll try again.”

Russell, who came into the race after sustaining a PCL and lateral meniscus tear two weeks ago in Ohio, found himself digging deep to push through the three-hour race. Russell was able to battle towards the front of the pack for the first half of the race, but he would lose some time as he would make two precautionary pit stops to have his air filter swapped out due to the extremely dusty conditions. Russell would find himself running third overall as he made his way to checkered flag. Russell’s third overall would be enough to wrap up his eighth-straight title in his final year of Pro GNCC Racing.

Making his return to GNCC Racing this weekend was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall. After suffering a knee injury before the start of the season and proving too much to take when the season began in February, Duvall had undergone knee surgery and has been on the road to recovery. Duvall began his day in fourth overall as the lead group came through timing and scoring after completing one lap. Duvall would push himself, running third overall on lap three but would fall back to fourth after that. However, Duvall would find himself running just 1 second behind Russell as the duo made their way through the course on the last lap. Duvall came through the finish 1.3 seconds off of Russell, and with two rounds remaining Duvall is looking to finish out the season and prepare for 2021.

“This was my first GNCC back in six months after knee surgery and I was pretty nervous but I got off to a really good start and just kind of tried to ride my own race,” DuVall said in a team statement. “I wasn’t sure where my fitness would be for a whole three hours but I paced myself and I felt good the whole race. I gave it my all in those last two laps and I’m happy with fourth.”