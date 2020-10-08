Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Motocross
WW Ranch
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Read Now: Jeremy Martin Exclusive, One Moto Winners, Moto Distancing & Much More

October 8, 2020 2:00pm

The December issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read the issue in full right now.

Inside the December issue of Racer X magazine

Masks, social distancing, and closed pits—it was all new, but it allowed the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship to happen. The tougher the fight ahead, the harder Jeremy Martin will work to get it done. A rundown of—and some conversations with—the riders who only managed one AMA professional moto win. High Point Raceway enjoyed a sense of community and normalcy at the 30th annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming Weekend.

These features and much more in the December issue of Racer X.

As the championship hunt heated up, so did Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo, who posted big wins in September at RedBud 2 and Spring Creek.

The December 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Moto Distancing

Tales from the first socially distanced, pits-closed, masks-required professional motocross series held in the middle of a global pandemic.

The December 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Mr. Motivated

At one point, Jeremy Martin’s racing future looked grim. That’s fine. The bigger the battle, the more he’ll fight.

The December 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

One Fine Day

Is it enough for a rider to win once in their professional motocross career, or is it a stark reminder of what might have been? Here is the story of the one moto winners. (Read or listen)

The December 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Homecoming 2020

While many didn’t get to enjoy traditional homecoming events in 2020, the Big Dave Vet Homecoming Weekend found a way to get some old motocross enthusiasts back together again.

