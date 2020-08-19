Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Sat Aug 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Full Schedule

FXR Celebrates 25th Anniversary With 2021 Moto Collection Launch

August 19, 2020 9:00am | by:
FXR Celebrates 25th Anniversary With 2021 Moto Collection Launch

FXR’s Helium collection defines absolute performance, bringing the right combination of fit, features, and function to get you to the top step of the podium. The athletic fit of the jersey/pant, combined with perforated Omni-Stretch materials that are built on FXR’s M-2 Motion Chassis, delivers an unrestricted experience that allows the rider to feel more connected to the bike an maintain focus on your riding. Through testing and continuous refinement, FXR has made numerous improvements to the Helium chassis, setting a higher standard for FXR’s already industry leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.

2021 Helium Jersey - $79.00

FXR’s Helium Jersey features an athletic fit, constructed of lightweight polyester-spandex mesh combined with high performance polyester knit that provides superior air flow and positive fit in the arms and shoulders.

2021 Helium Pant - $219.99

For 2021, FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, dialing in the right amount of stretch to have positive fit, feel, and contact with the bike without restricting mobility. 

An all-new industry first Auto-Buckle front closure system works with our fool-proof Hook & Loop side hip adjusters to further secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling under hard acceleration or seat bouncing scenarios.

Visit fxrracing.com/collections/new-arrivals-moto for more information.

