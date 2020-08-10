Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Sat Aug 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Full Schedule

TGI Freeday: Win A Twin Air Factory Pre-Oiled Filter

August 10, 2020 9:30am
TGI Freeday: Win A Twin Air Factory Pre-Oiled Filter

Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Twin Air:

We start with an Original Dual-Stage Air Filter and completely submerge it in BIO Liquid Power Filter Oil. After the filter is massaged to ensure all pores are evenly coated with oil, it’s placed in a temperature-controlled room to allow the oil to completely cure. You just open the resealable bag and install.

MSRP: $35.95

Twin Air Factory Pre-Oiled Filter
Twin Air Factory Pre-Oiled Filter Twin Air
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now