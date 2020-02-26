This week on Race eXamination, we break down what made the dragon's back so tricky, the night Jordon Smith would like to forget, and just how good the Hondas looked through the whoops in both classes. You have to feel bad for Smith who just would have had no luck at all if he didn't have bad luck in Arlington. Cooper Webb is also expected to race this week in Atlanta after his big fall in the second main.

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment