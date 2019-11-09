I’ve heard stories from team managers about parents of certain riders not even being allowed at the team track—they are just not allowed to be around the truck! You’re just blown away by this kind of mistreatment from parents and teams and OEM’s and everything. I’m just thinking, what is going on here, people? This should be a great thing for the family and the kid and everything else, but he’s not performing... The teams are bitter because of all this money they put in for years and years.

And that becomes difficult. I think in our situation, we maybe are a little bit better off because we tend to have a longer-standing relationship with a lot of them. So by the time we get closer to that point, and even look at someone like Mitch (Payton). Mitch is dealing with the majority of our kids from a very young age, meaning the kid and the family itself. So when they land on his doorstep, effectively, he knows everything that we know about them, so there really isn’t much surprise. I think that’s important. Even Bruce [Stjenstrom] here at Kawasaki has said it with Eli Tomac as an example. Tomac was an outsider, so to speak, when he came to us. He wasn’t brought up through our program, so we didn’t know anything about him. Let’s say the first race doesn’t go good. You don’t know if he’s going to cry, throw his helmet… How they’re going to react or respond. So, almost that whole first year you’re just kind of learning how to interact with them. Whereas when AC (Adam Cianciarulo) shows up, we know everything about that kid, his family, his dog, everything. There’s no surprise. That’s important.

When you hear a story about an OEM poaching another kid under contract and then you hear about some agents telling other gear companies, “We know we have a deal, but we’re jumping ship. I know you supported us all these years.” Put aside your Kawasaki hat here. Is that the stuff that drives you crazy? Is that the stuff that you see and hear and go, “People, we’ve got to do better?” Or do you just look at it like, hey, business is business?

No, not a business-is-business. Simply, I feel like we’ve always been very well-respected in how we go about our business from our Team Green program, to Mitch, to the factory level. I feel like we have a very good reputation. Of course, those things come across our desk or we get those phone calls. We’re like, Look, we’re not going down that road. We wouldn’t want someone to do that to us, so we’re not going to do it, vice versa. It’s just not cool. It’s not professional. You get that call like, “You can get this guy. I can get him out of his deal.” No. That’s not how we play ball.

You are a big proponent of this new amateur rule that allows these kids to jump in, in 40 points or four races or whatever it is, whatever comes first, to get their feet wet. I have ranted and raved about this rule for a long time. I think it’s ridiculous. I think that these kids, they already are making six figures. They already have great bikes. They already have homeschooling. They’re already little mini professionals, and the one thing they don’t have is pro experience, but we’re giving it to them. We’re saying, ‘Hey, if you fail, it’s okay. Don’t worry about it. You can keep your amateur status.’ Meanwhile though, and you were one of these guys when you were racing, to me there’s a plumber or a carpenter or local guy out there that would love to make the 40-man field and race against the best. You know how it is. You’re a badass dude to make a fast 40. You’re pretty gnarly. These kids are taking those spots. Now, are those guys going to be somebody? No. They’re locals. They maybe have a full-time job, like I said, but I don’t want to give these kids any more than what they already have. I know it goes back to the beginning of the conversation where you said, we’re not doing a good job of preparing them, and I agree with you, but don’t prepare them like this. Make the other amateur races change, in my opinion. Sell me on this thing. Change my mind, if you can.

You kind of said it there. The other races aren’t doing the job that is needed to prepare them. There has to be some kind of alternative, some kind of means to give them some level of experience. Unfortunately, none of the other races have it. It seems like they’re really unwilling to do it.

So this has been discussed with other people?

Oh, yeah. I feel like I’m one of those ones every year going back to those discussions among the OEMs and the promoters being like, Look, we have to do a better job with these races. I can’t bring the dog-and-pony show with a high-level A and B class rider, the proper support, where it costs me tens of thousands of dollars to show up to race for a week and then do a four-lap moto. We’re not learning anything. The kid’s not gaining anything. If he gets a bad start, he’s ruined. It’s just pointless. They get frustrated, and we’re frustrated. Like, what are we doing here? You beat down the door on this, and that’s where I said some are starting to get a little bit better. We did some twenty-minute motos in Texas this year, which was great. That was helpful. Daytona did 15-lap main events for the A class. That’s great. That’s helpful. But when you go to these other ones and you’re just getting these little, short sprints, we’re doing nothing to prepare these kids. So something had to get put on the table to allow them some level of opportunity, in my opinion, to get better race experience. It goes back to even that Europe thing where those guys have a platform to prepare to become a professional racer. We don’t have that. I get everything you’re saying about the other guys and taking the spots and everything, but we have to come up with some means to prepare them. Otherwise, they’re going to continue to fail.

I don’t look at the idea of racing a few [pro] races as [if] we’re sending you out there to see if you fail or not. It’s more just so they learn from of it and it gets them to race. Kids in America don’t race, for the most part. Many of them don’t race, period. That’s a big problem, and that’s why I believe a lot of them don’t succeed at that next level because they have no race experience. There’s a great example with that Jett Lawrence kid. Jett was in Europe racing EMX class, doing all that stuff. When he came to America, they wanted him to race the B class. This is a kid racing at a very high level globally against men on professional racetracks, and they wanted him to race the B class? Someone asked my opinion about it and I said he deserves to be an A rider because compared to anyone in America—that kid is the most prepared to become a professional based on his experience. How can you argue that? He raced at a higher level than any other amateur kid in America. He was more prepared than any of them, regardless of his age. So, that’s the disconnect between what goes on over there and what we have here. Unless the amateur races change, there has to be something to give them that platform.