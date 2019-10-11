So we have a book about Grand Prix Motocross in the early seventies and one from right now. What about the eighties, you ask? We just got an advance copy of Rob Andrews' new book The Inside Line, and while we have only gotten to read a couple chapters, we can already tell you it belongs on the same shelf as the offerings by Terry Pratt and Roddy McLeod. The different is that Andrews was a 500cc Grand Prix racer himself, and he was there during another golden age of GP motocross, when the likes of David Thorpe, Andre Malherbe, Kurt Nicoll, and the late Eric Geboers and Georges Jobe ruled the roost in Europe. With photography from some of the best photographers of the era, including Sir Jack Burnicle, Fran Kuhn, Ray Archer, Adam Duckworth, and more, Andrews' tome about racing is like jumping in a time machine. His descriptions of everything from racing around The Citadel in Namur, to Hakan Carlqvist stopping in the middle of the race to drink a beer, to coming to California and racing the Golden State Series with David Bailey and friends are thorough and entertaining. The Inside Line will be available for order soon, we will keep you posted!

If you never got your hands on Motocross Techniques, Training & Tactics by Brad Lackey and Ken Weed, you're missing one of the all-time '70s motocross gems. Lackey was a pioneer in both training and technique, and his quest to be the best in the world was one of the major stories of motocross in the seventies and early eighties.

The original came out in 1979 when Lackey was still on his crusade to become the first American to win an FIM Motocross World Championship, which he finally accomplished in 1982—just in time for a newer version of the book to be released, this time when he was riding a Suzuki. You can find the newer one on Amazon, the original that we have in the Racer X Library is a little harder to find!