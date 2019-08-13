It’s been a busy summer for the 30-year-old Ryan Villopoto, one of the all-time greats in AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross, one full of pit-bike races, 125cc All-Star races, and appearances all over the country as Yamaha’s racing ambassador. Now Villopoto is helping to organize and promote a couple of major Pacific Northwest races that have his name attached.

Racer X: Ryan, you’ve been a busy man, haven’t you?

Ryan Villopoto: Yeah, July and August have been very busy. It all really started around Washougal. The Wednesday before Washougal I started to drive up there and got up there on Thursday and did that [125 All Star] race. I was at my mom’s house for two or three days, and then I flew to Loretta Lynn’s. The RV Cup is about to start, and we’ll start bringing in people on Thursday, and that will run through Sunday. From there I’ll go back home for about six or seven days, and then it’s back up here for my dad’s race. That race will also be at Grays Harbor ORV up here in Washington.

Being a race promoter involves a lot of moving parts. How are you feeling about the races you have coming up?

I don’t know if the promoter part of me is that awesome at this point, but the track that we actually have is the track that I grew up riding. The lease came up for it a few years ago when I was still living up here, and I didn’t want to see it go away. Tracks, once they go away, they’re hard to bring back. We wanted to keep it around. We took up the lease for that and have kept it going and made it a lot better.