Dean Ferris, Monster Energy Yamaha Part Ways

Yamaha announced this morning that the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team and three-time Australian Motocross Champion Dean Ferris have mutually agreed to part ways. Ferris was called upon by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team as a fill-in for Romain Febvre in the FIM Motocross World Championship but suffered a knee injury in his first appearance and returned home to Australia to rehab.

Ferris then was called upon by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team to fill in for the injured Aaron Plessinger in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The team statement announced that Ferris would return to Australia and the team will finish the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with Plessinger and Justin Barcia. Plessinger, who just returned to racing at Southwick after being sidelined since his heel injury suffered at the Daytona Supercross, sits 28th in points and Barcia currently sits seventh in points.

“It was a pleasure to have Dean filling in for the opening rounds of the 2019 Lucas Oil Motocross Championship while Aaron was recovering from injury,” Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing team manager Jim Perry. “Now that Aaron has returned to his #7 YZ450F, the Aussie national champ has decided to return home down under. The Monster Energy Factory Yamaha team appreciated his strong work ethic and commitment while in the states, we wish him all the best in the future.”

Through six rounds of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Ferris sits eighth in the 450 Class points. Ferris’ best overall finish was an eighth place, which he recorded at Thunder Valley, Florida, and Southwick. His fifth-place finish in the first moto of Thunder Valley was his best moto finish of the championship.

Plessinger and Barcia will compete in the RedBud National tomorrow, July 6.