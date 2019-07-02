For the first time, The Whiskey Throttle Show is on the road and will be setting up shop at RedBud! If you plan on attending the RedBud National on July 6, meet us Friday evening, July 5, at the track in the shadow of LaRocco’s Leap at RedBud MX, and join us as we sit down with multi-time national champion Mike “The Rock” LaRocco. Show time is approximately 6:30pm to 10:00pm. The show location will be under the beer tent, just inside Gate 3 near the base of LaRocco's Leap. Get your tickets here.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to ask Mike? Send us a tweet @w_throttle_show or an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions. You can also send questions to Ping and GL and the duo will respond in the 4 Wheel PartsGet@Me Q & A segment later in the show.

The show posts on Sunday and you can listen on Itunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and links to the show can be found on www.racerxonline.com , www.troyleedesigns.com as well as www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com. The show will also be available on our YouTube channel by searching The Whiskey Throttle Show.

Make sure to follow The Whiskey Throttle Show on Instagram @whiskeythrottleshow and Twitter @w_throttle_show