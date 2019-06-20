Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Watch: Racer X's Jason Weigandt Talking Moto on NBCSN's Motorsports Hour

June 20, 2019 2:35pm | by:
Each Thursday, NBCSN's daily NASCAR America news show turns into the Motorsports Hour, covering motorsports beyond NASCAR including Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (as well as Indycar, IMSA sports car racing, F1, and more).

Last week, to preview the High Point National and get an update at the one-quarter mark of the season, our own Jason Weigandt was invited in studio to break down the racing thus far. 

It's cool to see motocross get this kind of treatment in a studio show. Have a look.

(Note: Weigandt was not happy about having to spend money on actual nice clothes for once.)