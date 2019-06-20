Watch: Racer X's Jason Weigandt Talking Moto on NBCSN's Motorsports Hour

Each Thursday, NBCSN's daily NASCAR America news show turns into the Motorsports Hour, covering motorsports beyond NASCAR including Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (as well as Indycar, IMSA sports car racing, F1, and more).

Last week, to preview the High Point National and get an update at the one-quarter mark of the season, our own Jason Weigandt was invited in studio to break down the racing thus far.

It's cool to see motocross get this kind of treatment in a studio show. Have a look.

(Note: Weigandt was not happy about having to spend money on actual nice clothes for once.)