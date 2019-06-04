Yamaha Announces 2020 YZ Models

Yamaha keeps pushing hard on its YZ motocross line, today showing a revamped 2020 YZ450F featuring a new engine and chassis. Just last year, the YZ250F went through a re-do, also, and the 450 was last fully reworked in 2018. Plus, in that same time frame, Yamaha introduced the all-new YZ65 and a revamped YZ85.

The BluCru is going for it. Yamaha's press release is below:

MARIETTA, Ga.—Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, introduces its complete lineup of race-ready 2020 motocross bikes, including the newly redesigned YZ450F, featuring a new engine, frame, and host of other features to deliver a lighter, more powerful, and better handling motocross experience.

“The 2020 YZ450F features design changes which resulted in a lighter, faster, and more nimble handling machine that will once again raise the bar in the 450 class,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “Yamaha’s 2020 lineup of four-stroke motocross bikes boasts the most advanced, race-ready machines of their respective classes.”

Also returning for 2020 is the championship-winning Yamaha YZ250F four-stroke motocross bike, along with Yamaha’s legendary two-stroke lineup featuring the YZ250, YZ125, YZ85, and YZ65.

Welcome to the victorYZone

Yamaha off-road competition bikes offer the very latest technology and performance features designed to make enthusiasts the best riders possible, win races and help riders become one with their machine—putting them in the zone and atop the podium.

New 2020 YZ450F: Tune in to Victory

The new 2020 Yamaha YZ450F has been redesigned to provide a lighter, more powerful, and better handling motocross experience. The new 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, electric start engine features an all-new compact cylinder head with redesigned combustion chamber shape, steeper valve angles and more aggressive cam profiles. The reward-slanted cylinder houses a higher compression piston with low friction rings attached to a longer connecting rod. The transmission has been refined to provide smoother shifting, and a more efficient crank breather system has been adopted to decrease pumping losses. In all, the lighter, more compact engine produces increased power across the entire RPM range for stronger and more linear pulling power.

The new motor is housed in the latest evolution of Yamaha’s lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame, which has been redesigned with all-new flex characteristics and provides improved cornering performance, traction and bump reaction to give the rider more confidence to push harder. Other chassis components such as engine mounts, top triple clamp and front axle, as well as the class-leading KYB® suspension with enhanced compression and rebound characteristics were carefully refined to reduce weight while improving handling and performance. To bring the new package to a stop, the 2020 YZ450F features a newly designed front brake caliper, brake pads and front and rear disc. The overall changes of the 2020 YZ450F deliver increased power output with more controllable linear acceleration and lightweight handling characteristics that mimic a YZ250F.

Featuring Yamaha’s advanced racing technology, the new 2020 YZ450F has been updated to give racers the edge right out of the gate. Standard equipment including electric start, a lightweight lithium battery, advanced fuel injection, and a wrap around rear-positioned exhaust deliver powerful and reliable performance while balancing weight for excellent mass-centralization. Racers can achieve quicker, smoother race starts through Yamaha’s Launch Control System, adjust their on-track performance using wireless connectivity through the Yamaha Power Tuner App right from their phone, and now choose between two user defined ECU maps on the fly through the handlebar mounted dual-mode engine map switch.

The new 2020 YZ450F will be available from dealers next month in Team Yamaha Blue and Gray for $9,299 MSRP.