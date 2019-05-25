Racer X Films: 2000 Honda CR250 Project Build

While traveling during the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, privateer Brent Rouse and brother Dane, stopped at a local Honda dealership in Fayetteville Arkansas. When they walked into the shop a young sales rep asked if there were any bikes they were interested in. Dane replied "Nothing in here." The kid asked what they were interested in. Dane went on to tell the kid “If you have any older two-strokes we would be interested.”

The young sales rep went on to tell them that he had a bike at home that would meet that description. The Rouse brothers asked what it was and how much do you want for it? The kid replied, “Its a 2000 CR250 and I would take $600 for it.” “Sold!" said the Rouse brothers. “We will be by your place after you get off work to get it.”

The bike had seen better days: the crank was locked up, the head was pretty beat up, plastics, bars, grips, tires, and all the bearings needed a one a ticket to the trash. After a lot of hard work, and with help from so many great sponsors the Rouse brothers turned what was once a blown up $600 bike that was sitting outside into this.

Wrench Rabbit

www.wrenchrabbit.com

Hot Rods Crankshaft

Main Bearings/seals

Complete engine gaskets

Transmission Bearing kit

Vertex Top End Kit— Standard bore with Piston, Rings, Pin and Clips

Lectron

www.lectronfuelsystems.com

Lectron high velocity Carb with throttle assy/Cable

FMF Racing



www.fmfracing.com

Fatty exhaust

Shorty Silencer

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com

Front & Rear Sprocket

MX Chain

Pivot Works

www.pivotworks.com

Steering stem bearing kit

Swing arm Bearing rebuild kit

Linkage rebuild kit

Wheel Bearing kit

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

MX33 front tire

MX33 Rear tire

All Balls

www.allballsracing.com

Carb Rebuild kit

Clutch Cable

Front & Rear caliper & master Cyl brake rebuilds & Brake pins

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Clutch Basket, Inner hub, Pressure plate and plates/springs

Fuel Star

www.fuel-star.com

Fuel Valve Assy

Mika Metals

www.mikametals.com

Handle Bars

Bar Mounts

Grips

Chain

Brake pads front & rear

PhatHead Racing

www.phatheadracing.com

High Compression Head

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware

www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com

Bolts for complete bike

Chain Adjuster

Mid Cities Honda

www.midcitieshonda.com

OEM Honda Parts

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Front and rear brake cap

Rotating bar mount front brake

Hour Meter and Mount

Stand

Elite Clutch Perch assy

Front Brake Lever

Engine oil fill cap

Skid Plate

Brake Guard

Rear caliper guard

UFO Plastic

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Full plastic kit

Chain Guide

Chain Slider

Mud Flap

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

Custom Seat Cover

Seat Foam

Moto Tape

www.mototape.com

Frame tape

Mx Tech

www.mx-tech.com

Suspension Valving

DLC coating

Huck valve installation

Galfer

www.galferusa.com

Brake lines front and rear

Rotors front and rear

Magik Graphics

www.magiksc.com

Custom graphics

Cryo Heat

www.cryoheat.com

Cryo heat treatment

Micro polishing of complete motor internals and exterior, axels, sprockets, brake internals.

Boyesen

www.boyesen.com

Reed cage

Clutch cover

Ignition cover

HPP cover

Super cooler water pump with cover

Lucas Oil

www.lucasoil.com

Gear Oil

Pre Mix

IMS

www.imsproducts.com

Pro Series foot pegs

Shifter

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

Air Filter

Curry Custom Coatings

Instagram: @currycustomcoating

Powder coating of hubs and shock spring

Ke3 Restoration

Vapor Blasting of entire motor, triple clamps, linkages, complete brake assemblies, brake lever

Instagram: @ke3restoration

Instagram @brentr553 @rouse_763 and view their website www.brentrouse553.com.