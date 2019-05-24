MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Tune in to NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) this Saturday, May 25, at 1:30 p.m. EST for the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, season-opener Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC bike highlight show from Palatka, Florida.

As round one got underway it was Imagine Moto/Makson Inc./Romar Marina's Heath Harrison grabbing the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award and heading into the woods first. When they emerged, it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Kailub Russell in the lead position. Russell would maintain the lead for the first three laps before battling with Tely Energy Racing/KTM's Steward Baylor Jr.

As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was Beta USA Factory Team's Mike Witkowski grabbing the holeshot. However, it wouldn't take long for XC2 defending champion and Trail Jesters KTM/FMF's Ben Kelley to take over the lead. After getting into the lead Kelley would push throughout the three-hour race. Trail Jesters KTM/MCS Racing/SSR Rider Development's Jonathan Girroir came through timing and scoring in the second-place position after lap one. Girroir came back in 2019 on a new team and ready to go racing.

In the FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am class it was Trail Jesters KTM/Maxxis and defending champion Jesse Ansley grabbing the holeshot. Ansley and Beta USA Factory Team's Cody Barnes would battle on the second lap, but Ansley would make the pass stick and hold on to the lead. Tune-in this Saturday afternoon to re-watch all the action from GNCC Round 1 in Florida.

GNCC LIVE continues with coverage from each ATV and bike pro races for a total of 26 live racing programs online at RacerTV.com. Race fans and family members can watch their favorite professional and top amateur off-road racers compete for the win at each round throughout the season, and keep up-to-date with their quest for the 2019 National Championship.

NBCSN Channel number on Popular Cable/Satellite Providers:

AT&T U-verse: Standard 640 / HD 1640

DIRECTV: 220

DISH Network: 159

Use the NBCSN channel finder to determine the channel for NBCSN in your area.

2019 GNCC NBCSN Television Schedule

Rnd Event Date Broadcast Date Time Event Location 1 Mar 9-10 May 25 1:30 PM Wild Boar Palatka, FL 2 Mar 16-17 Jun 2 11:30 PM The General Washington, GA 3 Mar 30-31 Jun 15 2:30 PM Steele Creek Morganton, NC 4 Apr 13-14 Jul 23 2:00 PM Camp Coker Bullet Society Hill, SC 5 May 4-5 Jul 14 1:00 PM X-Factor Whitetails Peru, IN 6 May 18-19 Jul 27 1:00 PM The John Penton Millfield, OH 7 Jun 1-2 Aug 25 6:30 PM Tomahawk Alpine, NY 8 Jun 22-23 Sep 8 2:30 PM Snowshoe Snowshoe, WV 9 Jul 6-7 Sep 14 12:30 PM High Voltage Dilliner, PA 10 Sep 14-15 Oct 13 12:00 PM Black Sky Harpursville, NY 11 Sep 28-29 Oct 26 3:30 PM Mason-Dixon Mount Morris, PA 12 Oct 12-13 Nov 17 2:00 PM Mountaineer @ Summit Bechtel Reserve Beckley, WV 13 Oct 26-27 Nov 23 12:30 PM Ironman Crawfordsville, IN

