TCX Reveals 2019 RT-RACE Pro Air Boot

The upper construction features contoured design elements with fluo yellow accents for a stylish, aggressive look. Made of high-wear-resistant microfiber, the upper features over-injected PU areas at the front of the boot for added protection, along with a dynamic look. RT-RACE PRO AIR boot structure features the Double Flex Control system, allowing flexibility and protection while riding. This intelligent hinging construction allows 14 degrees of front flex and 13 degrees of rear flex while limiting overextension of the ankle in order to protect against joint injuries.

Already available in the white/blue/black and white/red/fluo yellow versions, the RT-RACE PRO AIR is also now presented in the sleek new black/grey/fluo yellow design.

RT-RACE PRO AIR is the apex of the TCX® racing line, a model emerging from the combined input from world championship road racers and the R&D department. Every detail of the RT-RACE PRO AIR is devised for racetrack performance, with comfort, stability and protection for the ultimate in road racing function, and the safety levels guaranteed by TCX. It’s what makes the TCX RT-RACE PRO AIR the boot of choice for four-time AMA Superbike Champion Josh Hayes and MotoAmerica racers Jake Lewis, Sean Dylan Kelly, Bobby Fong, and Alex Dumas of the Team Hammer/M4 ECSTAR Suzuki Team.

The signature Fasten Fit Control internal lacing system draws the racers foot into the boot for the ideal precision fit for optimum comfort, and greater sensitivity to the controls for superior performance. A micro-adjustable quick-release aluminum buckle at the top ensures a snug fit over the shin, adaptable to various calf shapes. Breathable AIR TECH material lines the interior with various density padding in the ankle area for ultimate levels of comfort.

The sole is made by TCX in partnership with the MICHELIN® research center. Inspired by the MICHELIN "Power Supersport Evo" tire, the “Burnout” sole features a tread with differentiated grip zones, designed for enhanced grip on the peg and greater resistance to wear and tear. The sole profile is fully integrated into the upper, and the heel features a tilt angle to ensure optimum contact with the peg.

The boot is CE Certified according to EN 13634 regulations.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

Upper: durable, lightweight perforated microfiber, over-injected front panel to allow an easy step-in and a precise fit around the foot/leg; lateral microinjected panel to facilitate zip closure, padded rear flex area for a better comfort; newly designed, abrasion resistant microfiber heat guard to offer the best grip on the bike frame, instep micro injection with Iron mesh air intake. F.F.C. Fasten Fit Control, lacing system. Soft microfiber gaitor for a molded fit around the calf.

lining: AIR TECH breathable, soft-touch mesh combined with double density foam for superior comfort around the ankle

reinforcements: D.F.C. Double Flex Control System; polyurethane shin plate with iron mesh air intakes and microinjections; polyurethane shift pad integrated in the sole, polyurethane heel counter.

sliders: replaceable abrasion-resistant magnesium toe slider, magnesium rear and side heel sliders to allow natural sliding in case of a fall.

closure: outside elastic zip + Velcro tab. Micro-adjustable aluminum buckle + PU toothed band to allow perfect fastening of the shin plate around the calf.

Footbed: anatomic, replaceable, extra light and breathable.

mid sole: reinforced PP, differentiated thickness.

sole: MICHELIN® BURNOUT double compound rubber sole with specific grip area inspired by “Power Supersport Evo” Tire.

colors: BLACK/GREY/FLUO YELLOW (NEW), WHITE/BLACK/BLUE, WHITE/RED/FLUO YELLOW

size range: EU 38-49; US 5-14

For more information, visit ridetcxboots.com.