Instapics: Las Vegas

Instapics Las Vegas

May 4, 2019 11:00am

Round 17 of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicks off today at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the day.

  • The @yamahamotorusa @pulpmxshow/Racer X Live Show begins with producer @imtravismarx set up behind @jasonweigandt @pulpmx @jason66thomas and @kkeefer120 for a fun night of bench racing about #Supercross and #moto in front of a packed house at The Space in #Vegas all kicked off by a funny set from @clintesposito. You can listen to the archive by searching The Racer X Podcast Network on your favorite podcast app.
  • With track walk and rider's meeting finished up here in Vegas, bikes will hit the track in about an hour for the final round of @supercrosslive. #DropTheGate #SupercrossLIVE #Supercross ?@kardyphoto
  • Coming to Vegas? Visit our booth to subscribe or renew and get a free $10 @rmatvmc gift card! You can also register—for FREE—to win a 2019 @yamahamotorusa YZ450F.
