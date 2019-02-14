450SX JASON ANDERSON – ARM, RIBS, LIVER, LUNG, BACK | OUT Comment: Jason Anderson is most likely out for the season after a practice crash resulted in a broken arm and ribs, lacerated liver, partially collapsed lung, and back injuries. He’s looking at being ready for Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | OUT Comment: Bloss tore his ACL before the season and will miss all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. ZACH OSBORNE – COLLARBONE | IN Comment: Osborne will make his 450SX debut in Arlington after missing the first part of the season with a collarbone issue. JUSTIN HILL – TORSO/RIBS | IN Comment: Hill missed Minneapolis after taking a handlebar to the ribs in San Diego during practice and sustaining cartilage damage. He’ll be back this weekend in Arlington.

Jeff Kardas

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT Comment: Peick has had multiple surgeries after a bad crash at the Paris Supercross left him in rough shape. You can help him in his recovery by donating to his Road 2 Recovery fund right here. DEVEN RAPER – PELVIS, BACK, NOSE| OUT Comment: Raper broke his pelvis, a pair of vertebrae, and his nose in late November. There is no timetable on his return. Help him get back on track as soon as possible by donating to his recovery fund via Road 2 Recovery. DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT Comment: Tedder hasn’t raced so far due to nagging wrist issues. He’s had several surgeries and hopes to be back riding in about a week. An assessment to determine when he’ll race again will follow. MALCOLM STEWART – FEMUR | OUT Comment: Stewart had surgery after crashing hard in Glendale. The team says he’s looking at a three month recovery time.

250SX JON AMES – FOREARM | OUT Comment: Ames suffered a compound fracture to his left radius and ulna before the season. He also dealt with compartment syndrome and is still fighting an infection in his arm. He’s not expected to race this season. CHRISTIAN CRAIG — THUMB | OUT Comment: Craig tried racing in Minneapolis despite significant pain in his thumb, which he fractured during the off-season. It didn’t go well and Craig will miss Arlington. A decision on whether or not he’ll race Detroit will be made at a future date.

Rich Shepherd

HUNTER LAWRENCE – COLLARBONE | OUT Comment: Lawrence injured his collarbone roughly two months ago. He had planned on racing in Minneapolis but a crash roughly two weeks beforehand ruled it out. There is currently no timetable on his return to racing. JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT Comment: Martin is out for the year due to a burst fracture to his vertebrae sustained last year at Muddy Creek. VANN MARTIN – BACK, RIBS | IN Comment: Martin crashed during practice in Minneapolis. He has a small fracture in one of his ribs, as well as compression fractures in two of his vertebrae. He’s getting an MRI to determine whether or not the back injuries are old or new. They’re the same vertebrae he “broke a long time ago” and he suspects it’s an old injury. He plans on toughing it out in Arlington.

DYLAN MERRIAM – BACK | OUT Comment: Merriam has been dealing with a back injury that wasn’t healing. There is not an exact timetable for his return. SAM REDMAN – SCRAPES | IN Comment: Redman crashed in the 250SX LCQ last week in Minneapolis. He escaped with just a few scrapes and is good to go for Arlington.