Results Archive
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 23
Articles
Upcoming
Detroit
Sat Feb 23
Full Schedule

Christian Craig Will Miss Time Due To Thumb Injury

February 14, 2019 3:50pm | by:
GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig will miss the second round of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Region this weekend in Arlington due to a thumb injury. Craig wrote, in part, on social that he will “give my thumb more time to heal and be better prepared when I line back up.” 

Craig sustained a Bennett fracture (a common fracture of the thumb) in December and underwent an “easy procedure” to fix the injury. 

On Wednesday prior to Minneapolis, Craig tried riding again and decided to lineup for the season opener. He gutted out a 20th place finish but has elected to let his thumb fully heal before returning. No official timetable has been announced.

“Bummed we won’t be lining up for Dallas this weekend,” he wrote on social. “I was hoping to salvage some championship points in Minneapolis but obviously my thumb couldn’t hang all night. Since I’m now out of the championship, I’m going to give my thumb some more time to heal & be better prepared when I line back up. We tried tho. Thanks team!”