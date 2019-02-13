Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 23
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 23
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Michael Brandes

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Michael Brandes

February 13, 2019 11:30am
by:

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in Michael Brandes talking about his career in the sport from his early days in NorCal to getting a break with Team Chaparral to FMF Honda. He talks about his win at Indy SX in 125 class, Moto XXX, what he’s doing now, and more.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.