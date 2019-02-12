Husqvarna Motorcycles Announces 2019 Contingency Program

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce their 2019 Contingency Support Program. Through a special partnership with Hookit, the Racehusky.com website uses the latest technology and features to help Husqvarna Motorcycles expand its support and connection between its racers, dealers, and promoters. The 2019 program covers at least 100 series and 500 events total, ranging nationwide for motocross/supercross, and off-road/enduro races.

Competition is the essence of riding motorcycles, and as pioneers of the sport, Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to offer an elite program that awards both amateur and pro level racers in the form of cash or dealer credits. Register today at www.racehusky.com and personalize your account to take full advantage of all the benefits the program has to offer! Information about the program in its entirety can also be found there, under the “info” tab. Looking to participate? Visit an authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer located near you, HERE!

All supported races and full series can be viewed here: www.racehusky.com/2019events.