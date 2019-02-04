Monster Energy AMA Supercross visited San Diego, California, last weekend for round five of the championship.

After rain showers in the afternoon created a complete mudder, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac took the win in 450SX, his first of 2019. He also took over the points lead from Cooper Webb.

In 250SX, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo earned his third win of the season and now holds the points lead going into a break for the West Region.

Check out highlights below.

450 Class