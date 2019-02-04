Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
San Diego Highlights

February 4, 2019 10:50am
Monster Energy AMA Supercross visited San Diego, California, last weekend for round five of the championship.

After rain showers in the afternoon created a complete mudder, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac took the win in 450SX, his first of 2019. He also took over the points lead from Cooper Webb.

In 250SX, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo earned his third win of the season and now holds the points lead going into a break for the West Region. 

Check out highlights below.

450 Class

250 Class