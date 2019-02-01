Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
San Diego
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Racer X Films: Colt Nichols Talks SX and the Red Plate

February 1, 2019 5:55pm | by:

Racer X caught up with current 250SX West Region points leader Colt Nichols about his season so far, the red plate, and looking to the future.

