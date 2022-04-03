Results Archive
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Kevin Horgmo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Portugal - MXGP Results

EMX250, WMX Races

Agueda
Agueda PT Portugal

April 3, 2022

MXGP Qualifying Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Glenn Coldenhoff 25:25.8990.000 Netherlands Yamaha
2Jorge Prado 25:27.9942.095 Spain GasGas
3Brian Bogers 25:30.4304.531 Netherlands Husqvarna
4Pauls Jonass 25:36.70010.801 Latvia Husqvarna
5Jeremy Seewer 25:40.00314.104 Switzerland Yamaha
6Calvin Vlaanderen 25:49.46823.569 South Africa Yamaha
7Tim Gajser 25:51.89425.995 Slovenia Honda
8Henry Jacobi 25:55.53229.633 Germany Honda
9Jed Beaton 25:56.23730.338 Australia Kawasaki
10Maxime Renaux 26:01.43535.536 France Yamaha
11Brent Van Doninck 26:02.27536.376 Belgium Yamaha
12Ben Watson 26:04.13338.234 United Kingdom Kawasaki
13Alvin Östlund 26:07.85741.958 Sweden Yamaha
14Jordi Tixier 26:10.83044.931 France KTM
15Mitchell Evans 26:15.92450.025 Australia Honda
16Alberto Forato 26:18.57352.674 Italy GasGas
17Tom Koch 26:21.19955.300 Germany KTM
18Nicholas Lapucci 26:28.7681:02.869 Italy Fantic
19Benoit Paturel 26:33.6411:07.742 France Honda
20Hardi Roosiorg 26:35.3571:09.458 Estonia KTM
21Luis Outeiro 26:36.2121:10.313 Yamaha
22Ivo Monticelli
26:37.6021:11.703 Italy Honda
23Miro Sihvonen 26:37.8001:11.901 Finland Honda
24Jeremy Van Horebeek 20:05.400-3 Laps Belgium Beta
25Alessandro Lupino 11:11.685-8 Laps Italy Beta
26Ruben Fernandez 5:32.499-11 Laps Spain Honda
