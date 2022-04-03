2022 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Portugal - MXGP ResultsEMX250, WMX Races
Agueda
Agueda PT
Live Now April 3, 2022
MXGP Qualifying Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|25:25.899
|0.000
|Yamaha
|2
|Jorge Prado
|25:27.994
|2.095
|GasGas
|3
|Brian Bogers
|25:30.430
|4.531
|Husqvarna
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|25:36.700
|10.801
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|25:40.003
|14.104
|Yamaha
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|25:49.468
|23.569
|Yamaha
|7
|Tim Gajser
|25:51.894
|25.995
|Honda
|8
|Henry Jacobi
|25:55.532
|29.633
|Honda
|9
|Jed Beaton
|25:56.237
|30.338
|Kawasaki
|10
|Maxime Renaux
|26:01.435
|35.536
|Yamaha
|11
|Brent Van Doninck
|26:02.275
|36.376
|Yamaha
|12
|Ben Watson
|26:04.133
|38.234
|Kawasaki
|13
|Alvin Östlund
|26:07.857
|41.958
|Yamaha
|14
|Jordi Tixier
|26:10.830
|44.931
|KTM
|15
|Mitchell Evans
|26:15.924
|50.025
|Honda
|16
|Alberto Forato
|26:18.573
|52.674
|GasGas
|17
|Tom Koch
|26:21.199
|55.300
|KTM
|18
|Nicholas Lapucci
|26:28.768
|1:02.869
|Fantic
|19
|Benoit Paturel
|26:33.641
|1:07.742
|Honda
|20
|Hardi Roosiorg
|26:35.357
|1:09.458
|KTM
|21
|Luis Outeiro
|26:36.212
|1:10.313
|Yamaha
|22
|
Ivo Monticelli
|26:37.602
|1:11.703
|Honda
|23
|Miro Sihvonen
|26:37.800
|1:11.901
|Honda
|24
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|20:05.400
|-3 Laps
|Beta
|25
|Alessandro Lupino
|11:11.685
|-8 Laps
|Beta
|26
|Ruben Fernandez
|5:32.499
|-11 Laps
|Honda