2022 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Latvia - MXGP ResultsEMX250, EMX Open Races
Kegums
Kegums LV
Live Now April 24, 2022
MXGP Qualifying Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|25:10.704
|0.000
|GasGas
|2
|Pauls Jonass
|25:15.343
|4.639
|Husqvarna
|3
|Tim Gajser
|25:17.603
|6.899
|Honda
|4
|Brian Bogers
|25:20.242
|9.538
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|25:34.930
|24.226
|Yamaha
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|25:41.451
|30.747
|Honda
|7
|Jordi Tixier
|25:42.450
|31.746
|KTM
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|25:43.876
|33.172
|Yamaha
|9
|Maxime Renaux
|25:44.404
|33.700
|Yamaha
|10
|Henry Jacobi
|25:48.093
|37.389
|Honda
|11
|Mitchell Evans
|25:53.683
|42.979
|Honda
|12
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|25:56.447
|45.743
|Beta
|13
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|26:01.047
|50.343
|Yamaha
|14
|Alberto Forato
|26:04.264
|53.560
|GasGas
|15
|Brent Van Doninck
|26:07.483
|56.779
|Yamaha
|16
|Alvin Östlund
|26:08.179
|57.475
|Yamaha
|17
|Ben Watson
|26:15.335
|1:04.631
|Kawasaki
|18
|Miro Sihvonen
|26:28.989
|1:18.285
|Honda
|19
|Hardi Roosiorg
|26:32.214
|1:21.510
|KTM
|20
|Ivo Monticelli
|26:46.485
|1:35.781
|Honda
|21
|Tanel Leok
|27:01.181
|1:50.477
|Husqvarna
|22
|Benoit Paturel
|27:05.767
|1:55.063
|Honda
|23
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|6:47.794
|-9 Laps
|KTM