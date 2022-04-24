Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Australian MX
Mackay
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Group B Qualifying 1
  1. Logan Karnow
  2. Kevin Moranz
  3. Jared Lesher
Full Results
250SX East Group B Qualifying 2
  1. Hunter Yoder
  2. Lane Shaw
  3. Max Miller
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Isak Gifting
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Articles
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Articles
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Articles
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
Articles
2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Latvia - MXGP Results

EMX250, EMX Open Races

Kegums
Kegums LV Latvia

April 24, 2022

MXGP Qualifying Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Jorge Prado 25:10.7040.000 Spain GasGas
2Pauls Jonass 25:15.3434.639 Latvia Husqvarna
3Tim Gajser 25:17.6036.899 Slovenia Honda
4Brian Bogers 25:20.2429.538 Netherlands Husqvarna
5Jeremy Seewer 25:34.93024.226 Switzerland Yamaha
6Ruben Fernandez 25:41.45130.747 Spain Honda
7Jordi Tixier 25:42.45031.746 France KTM
8Calvin Vlaanderen 25:43.87633.172 South Africa Yamaha
9Maxime Renaux 25:44.40433.700 France Yamaha
10Henry Jacobi 25:48.09337.389 Germany Honda
11Mitchell Evans 25:53.68342.979 Australia Honda
12Jeremy Van Horebeek 25:56.44745.743 Belgium Beta
13Glenn Coldenhoff 26:01.04750.343 Netherlands Yamaha
14Alberto Forato 26:04.26453.560 Italy GasGas
15Brent Van Doninck 26:07.48356.779 Belgium Yamaha
16Alvin Östlund 26:08.17957.475 Sweden Yamaha
17Ben Watson 26:15.3351:04.631 United Kingdom Kawasaki
18Miro Sihvonen 26:28.9891:18.285 Finland Honda
19Hardi Roosiorg 26:32.2141:21.510 Estonia KTM
20Ivo Monticelli 26:46.4851:35.781 Italy Honda
21Tanel Leok 27:01.1811:50.477 Estonia Husqvarna
22Benoit Paturel 27:05.7671:55.063 France Honda
23Thomas Kjer Olsen 6:47.794-9 Laps Denmark KTM
