MXGP of
Pietramurata
2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy) - MXGP Results

EMX125, EMX250 Races

Mantova
Mantova IT Italy

November 10, 2021

MXGP Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia3 - 2 Honda
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France2 - 3 Kawasaki
4Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland4 - 4 Yamaha
5Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain5 - 7 KTM
6Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands10 - 5 GasGas
7Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands8 - 8 Yamaha
8Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain12 - 6 Honda
9Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark6 - 13 Husqvarna
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium13 - 9 Beta
11Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom9 - 14 Yamaha
12Dylan Wright Dylan Wright Canada Canada15 - 11 Honda
13Mathys Boisrame Mathys Boisrame France France7 - 26 Kawasaki
14Arminas Jasikonis Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania Lithuania14 - 15 Husqvarna
15Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy28 - 10 KTM
16Henry Jacobi Henry Jacobi Germany Germany11 - 28 Honda
17Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy23 - 12 KTM
18Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany Germany18 - 16 KTM
19Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck Belgium Belgium17 - 17 Yamaha
20Shaun Simpson Shaun Simpson United Kingdom United Kingdom16 - 18 KTM
21Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland20 - 19 Yamaha
22Vsevolod Brylyakov Vsevolod Brylyakov Russia Russia19 - 25 Honda
23Kevin Strijbos Kevin Strijbos Belgium Belgium26 - 20 Yamaha
24Hardi Roosiorg Hardi Roosiorg Estonia Estonia21 - 21 KTM
25Denis Polas Denis Polas Slovakia Slovakia27 - 22 KTM
26Andrea La Scala Andrea La Scala Italy Italy24 - 23 GasGas
27Timothée Hoarau Timothée Hoarau France France25 - 24 Kawasaki
28Ander Valentin Ander Valentin Spain Spain22 - 27 Husqvarna
29Miro Sihvonen Miro Sihvonen Finland Finland29 - DNS Honda
30Anton Nordström Graaf Anton Nordström Graaf Sweden Sweden30 - DNS Yamaha
31Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy ItalyDNS - DNS GasGas
32Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France FranceDNS - DNS Honda
