2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy) - MXGP ResultsEMX125, EMX250 Races
Mantova
Mantova IT
November 10, 2021
MXGP Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|2 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|5 - 7
|KTM
|6
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|10 - 5
|GasGas
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|8 - 8
|Yamaha
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|12 - 6
|Honda
|9
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|6 - 13
|Husqvarna
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|13 - 9
|Beta
|11
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|9 - 14
|Yamaha
|12
|Dylan Wright
|Canada
|15 - 11
|Honda
|13
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|7 - 26
|Kawasaki
|14
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|14 - 15
|Husqvarna
|15
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|28 - 10
|KTM
|16
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|11 - 28
|Honda
|17
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|23 - 12
|KTM
|18
|Tom Koch
|Germany
|18 - 16
|KTM
|19
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|17 - 17
|Yamaha
|20
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|16 - 18
|KTM
|21
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|20 - 19
|Yamaha
|22
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|Russia
|19 - 25
|Honda
|23
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|26 - 20
|Yamaha
|24
|Hardi Roosiorg
|Estonia
|21 - 21
|KTM
|25
|Denis Polas
|Slovakia
|27 - 22
|KTM
|26
|Andrea La Scala
|Italy
|24 - 23
|GasGas
|27
|Timothée Hoarau
|France
|25 - 24
|Kawasaki
|28
|Ander Valentin
|Spain
|22 - 27
|Husqvarna
|29
|Miro Sihvonen
|Finland
|29 - DNS
|Honda
|30
|Anton Nordström Graaf
|Sweden
|30 - DNS
|Yamaha
|31
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|DNS - DNS
|GasGas
|32
|Benoit Paturel
|France
|DNS - DNS
|Honda