2020 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Lommel (Bel) - MX2 Results

Lommel
Lommel BE Belgium

Live Now
October 25, 2020

MX2 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Ben Watson United Kingdom1 - 1 Yamaha
2Maxime Renaux France2 - 2 Yamaha
3Tom Vialle France3 - 3 KTM
4Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands6 - 6 Kawasaki
5Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark5 - 5 Husqvarna
6Isak Gifting Sweden8 - 8 Gas Gas
7Thibault Benistant France4 - 4 Yamaha
8Jed Beaton Australia7 - 7 Husqvarna
9Conrad Mewse United Kingdom9 - 9 KTM
10Alvin Östlund Sweden12 - 12 Honda
11Jago Geerts Belgium13 - 13 Yamaha
12Bas Vaessen Netherlands11 - 11 KTM
13Cyril Genot Belgium10 - 10 Yamaha
14Kevin Horgmo Norway14 - 14 KTM
15Nathan Renkens Belgium15 - 15 KTM
16Bailey Malkiewicz Australia16 - 16 Honda
17Morgan Lesiardo Italy17 - 17 Honda
18Stephen Rubini France27 - 27 Honda
19Johannes Nermann Estonia18 - 18 Husqvarna
20Petr Polak Czechia19 - 19 Yamaha
21Glen Meier Denmark20 - 20 Yamaha
22Michael Sandner Austria21 - 21 Gas Gas
23Jordi Van Mieghem Belgium22 - 22 Kawasaki
24Ashton Dickinson United Kingdom23 - 23 KTM
25Jake Sheridan Ireland24 - 24 KTM
26Adam Collings United Kingdom25 - 25 KTM
27Jan Pancar Slovenia26 - 26 KTM
28James Carpenter United Kingdom28 - 28 Husqvarna
29Josh Gilbert United Kingdom29 - 29 Husqvarna
30Ruben Fernandez Spain30 - 30 Yamaha
31Richard Sikyna Slovakia31 - 31 KTM
