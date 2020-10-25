2020 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Lommel (Bel) - MX2 Results
Lommel
Lommel BE
Live Now October 25, 2020
MX2 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ben Watson
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Tom Vialle
|3 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|6 - 6
|Kawasaki
|5
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|5 - 5
|Husqvarna
|6
|Isak Gifting
|8 - 8
|Gas Gas
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|8
|Jed Beaton
|7 - 7
|Husqvarna
|9
|Conrad Mewse
|9 - 9
|KTM
|10
|Alvin Östlund
|12 - 12
|Honda
|11
|Jago Geerts
|13 - 13
|Yamaha
|12
|Bas Vaessen
|11 - 11
|KTM
|13
|Cyril Genot
|10 - 10
|Yamaha
|14
|Kevin Horgmo
|14 - 14
|KTM
|15
|Nathan Renkens
|15 - 15
|KTM
|16
|Bailey Malkiewicz
|16 - 16
|Honda
|17
|Morgan Lesiardo
|17 - 17
|Honda
|18
|Stephen Rubini
|27 - 27
|Honda
|19
|Johannes Nermann
|18 - 18
|Husqvarna
|20
|Petr Polak
|19 - 19
|Yamaha
|21
|Glen Meier
|20 - 20
|Yamaha
|22
|Michael Sandner
|21 - 21
|Gas Gas
|23
|Jordi Van Mieghem
|22 - 22
|Kawasaki
|24
|Ashton Dickinson
|23 - 23
|KTM
|25
|Jake Sheridan
|24 - 24
|KTM
|26
|Adam Collings
|25 - 25
|KTM
|27
|Jan Pancar
|26 - 26
|KTM
|28
|James Carpenter
|28 - 28
|Husqvarna
|29
|Josh Gilbert
|29 - 29
|Husqvarna
|30
|Ruben Fernandez
|30 - 30
|Yamaha
|31
|Richard Sikyna
|31 - 31
|KTM