Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
2020 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Limburg (Bel) - MX2 Results

Lommel
Lommel BE Belgium

October 21, 2020

MX2 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle France2 - 1 KTM
2Ben Watson United Kingdom3 - 2 Yamaha
3Jago Geerts Belgium1 - 7 Yamaha
4Isak Gifting Sweden5 - 5 Gas Gas
5Maxime Renaux France8 - 4 Yamaha
6Ruben Fernandez Spain4 - 9 Yamaha
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark7 - 6 Husqvarna
8Stephen Rubini France6 - 12 Honda
9Jed Beaton Australia10 - 10 Husqvarna
10Alvin Östlund Sweden9 - 11 Honda
11Bas Vaessen Netherlands13 - 8 KTM
12Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands23 - 3 Kawasaki
13Cyril Genot Belgium11 - 13 Yamaha
14Nathan Renkens Belgium12 - 14 KTM
15Bailey Malkiewicz Australia14 - 19 Honda
16Petr Polak Czechia18 - 17 Yamaha
17Jan Pancar Slovenia26 - 15 KTM
18Alberto Forato Italy15 - 27 Husqvarna
19Morgan Lesiardo Italy25 - 16 Honda
20Michael Sandner Austria16 - 23 Gas Gas
21Josh Gilbert United Kingdom17 - 25 Husqvarna
22Johannes Nermann Estonia22 - 18 Husqvarna
23Ashton Dickinson United Kingdom19 - 26 KTM
24Kevin Horgmo Norway27 - 20 KTM
25Glen Meier Denmark20 - 22 Yamaha
26Peter Koenig Germany24 - 21 KTM
27Jake Sheridan Ireland21 - 24 KTM
