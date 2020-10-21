2020 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Limburg (Bel) - MX2 Results
Lommel
Lommel BE
Live Now October 21, 2020
MX2 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Ben Watson
|3 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Jago Geerts
|1 - 7
|Yamaha
|4
|Isak Gifting
|5 - 5
|Gas Gas
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|8 - 4
|Yamaha
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|4 - 9
|Yamaha
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|7 - 6
|Husqvarna
|8
|Stephen Rubini
|6 - 12
|Honda
|9
|Jed Beaton
|10 - 10
|Husqvarna
|10
|Alvin Östlund
|9 - 11
|Honda
|11
|Bas Vaessen
|13 - 8
|KTM
|12
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|23 - 3
|Kawasaki
|13
|Cyril Genot
|11 - 13
|Yamaha
|14
|Nathan Renkens
|12 - 14
|KTM
|15
|Bailey Malkiewicz
|14 - 19
|Honda
|16
|Petr Polak
|18 - 17
|Yamaha
|17
|Jan Pancar
|26 - 15
|KTM
|18
|Alberto Forato
|15 - 27
|Husqvarna
|19
|Morgan Lesiardo
|25 - 16
|Honda
|20
|Michael Sandner
|16 - 23
|Gas Gas
|21
|Josh Gilbert
|17 - 25
|Husqvarna
|22
|Johannes Nermann
|22 - 18
|Husqvarna
|23
|Ashton Dickinson
|19 - 26
|KTM
|24
|Kevin Horgmo
|27 - 20
|KTM
|25
|Glen Meier
|20 - 22
|Yamaha
|26
|Peter Koenig
|24 - 21
|KTM
|27
|Jake Sheridan
|21 - 24
|KTM