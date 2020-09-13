Results Archive
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Motocross
RedBud National I
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Full Schedule

2020 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Emilia Romagna (Ita) - MXGP Results

Faenza
Ravenna, 45 IT Italy

September 13, 2020

MXGP Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Antonio Cairoli Italy2 - 2 KTM
2Tim Gajser Slovenia5 - 1 Honda
3Jorge Prado Spain1 - 6 KTM
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland3 - 4 Yamaha
5Romain Febvre France10 - 3 Kawasaki
6Mitchell Evans Australia4 - 8 Honda
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands8 - 5 Gas Gas
8Clement Desalle Belgium9 - 7 Kawasaki
9Alessandro Lupino Italy7 - 10 Yamaha
10Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania6 - 13 Husqvarna
11Gautier Paulin France11 - 9 Yamaha
12Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium12 - 11 Honda
13Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa14 - 12 Yamaha
14Jordi Tixier France13 - 14 KTM
15Henry Jacobi Germany16 - 17 Yamaha
16Thomas Covington United States18 - 16 Yamaha
17Evgeny Bobryshev Russia28 - 15 Husqvarna
18Ivo Monticelli Italy15 - 21 Gas Gas
19Dylan Walsh United Kingdom17 - 28 Honda
20Pascal Rauchenecker Austria27 - 18 KTM
21Zachary Pichon France22 - 19 Honda
22Petar Petrov Bulgaria19 - 22 KTM
23Jose Butron Spain23 - 20 KTM
24Tom Koch Germany20 - 24 KTM
25Tanel Leok Estonia26 - 23 Husqvarna
26Artem Guryev Russia24 - 25 Honda
27Cornelius Toendel Norway25 - 26 Honda
28Brian Bogers Netherlands21 - 27 KTM
29Michele Cervellin ItalyDNS - DNS Yamaha
