2020 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Emilia Romagna (Ita) - MXGP Results
Faenza
Ravenna, 45 IT
Live Now September 13, 2020
MXGP Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|2 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Tim Gajser
|5 - 1
|Honda
|3
|Jorge Prado
|1 - 6
|KTM
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|3 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Romain Febvre
|10 - 3
|Kawasaki
|6
|Mitchell Evans
|4 - 8
|Honda
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|8 - 5
|Gas Gas
|8
|Clement Desalle
|9 - 7
|Kawasaki
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|7 - 10
|Yamaha
|10
|Arminas Jasikonis
|6 - 13
|Husqvarna
|11
|Gautier Paulin
|11 - 9
|Yamaha
|12
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|12 - 11
|Honda
|13
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|14 - 12
|Yamaha
|14
|Jordi Tixier
|13 - 14
|KTM
|15
|Henry Jacobi
|16 - 17
|Yamaha
|16
|Thomas Covington
|18 - 16
|Yamaha
|17
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|28 - 15
|Husqvarna
|18
|Ivo Monticelli
|15 - 21
|Gas Gas
|19
|Dylan Walsh
|17 - 28
|Honda
|20
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|27 - 18
|KTM
|21
|Zachary Pichon
|22 - 19
|Honda
|22
|Petar Petrov
|19 - 22
|KTM
|23
|Jose Butron
|23 - 20
|KTM
|24
|Tom Koch
|20 - 24
|KTM
|25
|Tanel Leok
|26 - 23
|Husqvarna
|26
|Artem Guryev
|24 - 25
|Honda
|27
|Cornelius Toendel
|25 - 26
|Honda
|28
|Brian Bogers
|21 - 27
|KTM
|29
|Michele Cervellin
|DNS - DNS
|Yamaha