Ken Roczen Undergoes Successful Surgery

Ken Roczen underwent successful surgery on Friday at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, according to the team.

Per the team, the damage with more extensive than the initial diagnosis determined and the initial prognosis is that Roczen will be out 6-8 weeks.

Dr. Viola, who performed all of Roczen’s surgeries last year, cleaned up a chip at the base of the thumb and hook of hamate, repaired the second metacarpal with a plate and screws, and also repaired torn ligaments.

After going down in the first turn last weekend in San Diego, Roczen was making a move on Cooper Webb in a corner when it looked like he somehow looped out. He and Webb both went down, with parts of Roczen getting sucked into Webb’s rear wheel and swingarm area.

Roczen got up holding his right hand and was eventually carted off the track by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.

According to the team, Roczen will still attend multiple races and dealer appearances throughout the remainder of the season.