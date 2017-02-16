250 Words: 250SX East Region Team Guide

As the Monster Energy Supercross Championship pulls into Minneapolis this weekend, it marks the start of the 250SX East Region Championship. A new coast means new numbers, riders, teams, etc. It’s hard to keep it all straight. Luckily for you, we compiled a list of all the teams and few free agents. Here's a handy guide for the weekend and the rest of the 250SX East Region's season.

Bookmark this, print it, or just keep this window open on Saturday night and you'll feel like an expert!

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki