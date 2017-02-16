250 Words: 250SX East Region Team Guide

As the Monster Energy Supercross Championship pulls into Minneapolis this weekend, it marks the start of the 250SX East Region Championship. A new coast means new numbers, riders, teams, etc. It’s hard to keep it all straight. Luckily for you, we compiled a list of all the teams and few free agents. Here's a handy guide for the weekend and the rest of the 250SX East Region's season.
Bookmark this, print it, or just keep this window open on Saturday night and you'll feel like an expert!
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Notes: Savatgy broke through in his second year with Pro Circuit, garnering three wins and finishing one-point behind eventual 250SX West Region Champion Cooper Webb in 2016. The former 250SX ROY had a total of seven top-five finishes a season ago, but went 8-10 at the other two rounds.
Notes: Interesting fact: Cianciarulo has raced a total of six races in Monster Energy Supercross. He’s finished first or second in five of those races—all of which came in his rookie year. (He crashed out of his sixth race and hurt his shoulder.) Shoulder injuries have sidelined him for the past two seasons, but his three career wins tie him with Savatgy for most in the class.
GEICO Honda
Notes: A major head injury sustained at Red Bull Straight Rhythm limited pre-season preparations for the former AMA Horizon Award winner last year, and then he hurt his wrist right before the season began. The 21-year-old is entering his third full-time season with GEICO Honda.
Notes: In his first season out of retirement a year ago, Craig secured his first career 250SX win en route to third in points. Craig picked up a new riding coach this off-season in David Vuillemin. This will be the first time in his career he’s raced the East Region.
Notes: The 2016 AMA Horizon Award winner’s pro debut has been put on hold as he is still recovering from two broken wrists. He hopes to be ready for Atlanta.
Smartop/MotoConcepts Racing
Notes: The Iowa native blossomed in his final year as an amateur in 2016, capping the year off with a win in Amateur All-Stars at the Monster Energy Cup. This weekend will mark his pro debut.
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM
Notes: Bloss raced just six rounds under a privateer effort a year ago before picking up a fill-in ride for the then BTOSports.com KTM team. He re-signed with the team this off-season and hopes to improve upon a rookie season that featured just one top-10.
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM
Notes: Following a breakout 2015 season with CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha, Martin’s supercross season never picked up steam in his only year with Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha. He turned it around outdoors, big time. He signed a two-year deal with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM this off-season.
Notes: After two up and down years with GEICO Honda, Jordon Smith moves to TLD KTM. He underwent arm pump surgery this off-season, which moved him from the West Region to the East Region.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
Notes: New year, new trainer for the veteran. Osborne is now working under the tutelage of Aldon Baker. He had five podiums in the West Region last year, but is still seeking his first career win.
AutoTrader.com/Monster Energy/JGR Suzuki
Notes: The former GEICO Honda rider spent last year with the now-defunct MAD Racing Suzuki team. He signed with JGR this off-season to help lead their 250 effort, but suffered a broken ankle during testing. He’ll begin the year on the injury list.
Notes: This is Peters’ ride for first major team since riding for Star Racing his rookie year. He’s under contract to race in Australia this year, but will race the first two rounds for JGR Suzuki as a replacement for Bisceglia.
Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha
Notes: Nichols had breakout 2016 campaign with CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha, which led to his signing with Star Racing this off-season. He broke his femur in November, but a source close to the team told us this week Nichols is expected to race this weekend.
Notes: Harrison struggled to adjust to supercross in his first year, failing to make the top-10.
Notes: The former MX2 Grand Prix title contender hopes to continue the long legacy of successful French riders in the U.S. This weekend will mark his first career Monster Energy Supercross race.
CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha
Notes: Following one career title at Loretta’s (450 B Limited in 2014), Locurcio signed with CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha this off-season.
Traders Racing Yamaha
Notes: After two years with CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha Renzland joins Traders Racing, which made the move from Kawasakis to Yamahas this off-season.
Notes: Injuries have limited Gaines to three main event appearances in his career. He missed all of last season due to a broken femur.
TiLUBE/ Storm Lake Honda
Notes: The adjustment to supercross has come with many bumps and bruises for the Swedish rider, but he looked much more adjusted in 450SX earlier this year, qualifying for San Diego on a 250F. He recently underwent surgery to have his tonsils removed, but will race this weekend.
Notes: Wentland went 20-8-5-10 over the first four rounds of the East Region last year before missing the remainder of the series due to injury.
Blue Buffalo/Slater Skins Yamaha
Notes: The long-time 250 veteran joins the Blue Buffalo squad for the East Region. He garnered four top-10s in 2016.
Kissimmee Motorsports/Legends and Heroes
Notes: After grabbing a fill-in role for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, Audette went 3-5-7-7-5 to close 250SX East. He now returns to the same privateer setup he had last year.