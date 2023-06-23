2023 SuperMotocross World Championship
SuperMotocross - 450SMX Points Standings
450SMX Points Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|458
|25
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|451
|22
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|410
|20
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|359
|18
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|17
|6
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|339
|16
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|272
|15
|8
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|14
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|250
|13
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|249
|12
|11
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|212
|11
|12
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|200
|10
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|186
|9
|14
|Grant Harlan
|Justin, TX
|172
|8
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|153
|7
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|151
|6
|17
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|150
|5
|18
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|149
|4
|19
|
Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|141
|3
|20
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|107
|2
|21
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Venezuela
|98
|0
|22
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|96
|0
|23
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|94
|0
|24
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|91
|0
|25
|
Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|91
|0
|26
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|85
|0
|27
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|84
|0
|28
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|76
|0
|29
|Josh Cartwright
|Tallahassee, FL
|76
|0
|30
|Jose Butron
|Spain
|71
|0
|31
|Cade Clason
|Arcadia, OH
|64
|0
|32
|Romain Pape
|France
|57
|0
|33
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|53
|0
|34
|Jeremy Hand
|Mantua, OH
|36
|0
|35
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|33
|0
|36
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|32
|0
|37
|
Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|32
|0
|38
|Luca Marsalisi
|Cairo, GA
|31
|0
|39
|Tristan Lane
|Deland, FL
|29
|0
|40
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|28
|0
|41
|Jace Kessler
|Eagle, MI
|24
|0
|42
|Brandon Ray
|Fremont, CA
|23
|0
|43
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|22
|0
|44
|Logan Karnow
|Vermilion, OH
|19
|0
|45
|Kaeden Amerine
|Great Bend, KS
|18
|0
|46
|Max Miller
|Springfield, OR
|18
|0
|47
|Bryce Shelly
|Telford, PA
|16
|0
|48
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|15
|0
|49
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|15
|0
|50
|Dante Oliveira
|Hollister, CA
|15
|0
|51
|Chandler Baker
|Tulsa, OK
|15
|0
|52
|
Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|15
|0
|53
|Christopher Prebula
|Petersburg, MI
|12
|0
|54
|
John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|12
|0
|55
|
Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|11
|0
|56
|Tyler Stepek
|Mount Airy, MD
|11
|0
|57
|Lars Van Berkel
|Netherlands
|10
|0
|58
|Hunter Schlosser
|El Paso, TX
|8
|0
|59
|Michael Hicks
|Fenton, MO
|8
|0
|60
|Brandon Scharer
|Gardena, CA
|7
|0
|61
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|7
|0
|62
|Joan Cros
|Manlleu, Spain
|7
|0
|63
|RJ Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|5
|0
|64
|Jared Lesher
|Elderton, PA
|5
|0
|65
|Trevor Schmidt
|Rochester, NY
|4
|0
|66
|
Jacob Runkles
|Sykesville, MD
|4
|0
|67
|Lane Shaw
|Alvin, TX
|4
|0
|68
|Bryce Hammond
|Pleasanton, CA
|3
|0
|69
|Dominique Thury
|Schneeberg, Germany
|3
|0
|70
|Cody Groves
|Goldsboro, MD
|3
|0
|71
|Scott Meshey
|Zephyrhills, FL
|3
|0
|72
|Izaih Clark
|Fort Dodge, IA
|2
|0
|73
|Alex Ray
|Jackson, TN
|2
|0
|74
|Jeffrey Walker
|Ottawa Lake, MI
|1
|0
|75
|Bryton Carroll
|Vineland, NJ
|1
|0
|76
|Sebastian Balbuena
|Brooklyn, NY
|1
|0
|77
|Richard Taylor
|Idaho
|1
|0