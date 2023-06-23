Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
WSX
British GP
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombok
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 8
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Full Schedule

2023 SuperMotocross World Championship

SuperMotocross - 250SMX Points Standings

250SMX Points Standings

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 424 25
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 357 22
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 353 20
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 310 18
5Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 258 17
6Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 253 16
7Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 15
8Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 233 14
9Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 223 13
10Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 181 12
11Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 152 11
12Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 152 10
13Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Brazil 149 9
14Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States 147 8
15Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States 133 7
16Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States 131 6
17Talon Hawkins Temecula, CA United States 125 5
18Nate Thrasher
Livingston, TN United States 120 4
19Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 117 3
20Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States 115 2
21Carson Mumford
Simi Valley, CA United States 113 0
22Caden Braswell Shalimar, FL United States 110 0
23Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States 107 0
24Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 106 0
25Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States 101 0
26Pierce Brown
Sandy, UT United States 98 0
27Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 89 0
28Cole Thompson Brigden, ON Canada 87 0
29Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 86 0
30Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 86 0
31Jace Owen Mattoon, IL United States 81 0
32Robbie Wageman
Newhall, CA United States 78 0
33Michael Mosiman
Sebastopol, CA United States 71 0
34Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States 63 0
35Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH United States 62 0
36Guillem Farres
Catalonia Spain 57 0
37Michael Hicks Fenton, MO United States 57 0
38Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States 55 0
39Hunter Yoder California United States 55 0
40Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA United States 52 0
41Dylan Walsh
United Kingdom United Kingdom 49 0
42Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States 44 0
43Luke Neese Jamestown, NC United States 44 0
44Marshal Weltin
Ubly, MI United States 42 0
45Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela Venezuela 40 0
46Hardy Munoz Chile Chile 38 0
47Joshua Varize Perris, CA United States 37 0
48Jett Reynolds Bakersfield, CA United States 29 0
49Brock Papi Venetia, PA United States 29 0
50AJ Catanzaro Portland, CT United States 28 0
51Seth Hammaker
Bainbridge, PA United States 27 0
52Preston Kilroy Afton, WY United States 25 0
53Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 23 0
54Max Miller Springfield, OR United States 19 0
55Austin Politelli Menifee, CA United States 19 0
56Jerry Robin Hamel, MN United States 19 0
57Josiah Natzke New Zealand New Zealand 17 0
58Slade Smith South Africa South Africa 17 0
59Maxwell Sanford Pasadena, MD United States 17 0
60Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 15 0
61Chase Yentzer Carlisle, PA United States 15 0
62Gage Linville Lake Park, GA United States 14 0
63Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA United States 14 0
64Hunter Schlosser El Paso, TX United States 13 0
65Dominique Thury Schneeberg, Germany Germany 12 0
66Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States 12 0
67Jack Chambers Auburndale, FL United States 12 0
68Geran Stapleton Cape Schanck, Australia Australia 11 0
69Kaeden Amerine Great Bend, KS United States 11 0
70Tyson Johnson Ripon, CA United States 10 0
71Lane Allison Edmond, OK United States 10 0
72Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 7 0
73Wilson Todd Australia Australia 6 0
74TJ Albright Mt Marion, NY United States 6 0
75Luca Marsalisi Cairo, GA United States 6 0
76Matti Jorgensen Denmark Denmark 5 0
77Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 5 0
78Hunter Cross Discover Bay, CA United States 4 0
79Julien Benek Mission, BC Canada 4 0
80Matt Moss Australia Australia 4 0
81Brandon Ray Fremont, CA United States 4 0
82Joel Rizzi United Kingdom United Kingdom 3 0
83Garrett Hoffman Clermont, FL United States 3 0
84Lance Kobusch New Florence, MO United States 3 0
85Dylan Woodcock Rayleigh, United Kingdom United Kingdom 3 0
86Marcus Phelps Cairo, GA United States 2 0
87Kai Aiello Temecula, CA United States 2 0
88Jace Kessler Eagle, MI United States 2 0
89Luke Kalaitzian Sun Valley, CA United States 2 0
90Mitchell Zaremba Avon, OH United States 1 0
91Jack Rogers Brookeville, MD United States 1 0
92Austin Forkner
Richards, MO United States 1 0
