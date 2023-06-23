2023 SuperMotocross World Championship
SuperMotocross - 250SMX Points Standings
250SMX Points Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|424
|25
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|357
|22
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|353
|20
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|310
|18
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|258
|17
|6
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|253
|16
|7
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|234
|15
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|233
|14
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|223
|13
|10
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|181
|12
|11
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|152
|11
|12
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|152
|10
|13
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
|149
|9
|14
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|147
|8
|15
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|133
|7
|16
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|131
|6
|17
|Talon Hawkins
|Temecula, CA
|125
|5
|18
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|120
|4
|19
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|117
|3
|20
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|115
|2
|21
|
Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|113
|0
|22
|Caden Braswell
|Shalimar, FL
|110
|0
|23
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|107
|0
|24
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|106
|0
|25
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|101
|0
|26
|
Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|98
|0
|27
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|89
|0
|28
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|87
|0
|29
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|86
|0
|30
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|86
|0
|31
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|81
|0
|32
|
Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|78
|0
|33
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|71
|0
|34
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|63
|0
|35
|Jeremy Hand
|Mantua, OH
|62
|0
|36
|
Guillem Farres
|Catalonia
|57
|0
|37
|Michael Hicks
|Fenton, MO
|57
|0
|38
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|55
|0
|39
|Hunter Yoder
|California
|55
|0
|40
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|52
|0
|41
|
Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|49
|0
|42
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|44
|0
|43
|Luke Neese
|Jamestown, NC
|44
|0
|44
|
Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|42
|0
|45
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|40
|0
|46
|Hardy Munoz
|Chile
|38
|0
|47
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|37
|0
|48
|Jett Reynolds
|Bakersfield, CA
|29
|0
|49
|Brock Papi
|Venetia, PA
|29
|0
|50
|AJ Catanzaro
|Portland, CT
|28
|0
|51
|
Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|27
|0
|52
|Preston Kilroy
|Afton, WY
|25
|0
|53
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|23
|0
|54
|Max Miller
|Springfield, OR
|19
|0
|55
|Austin Politelli
|Menifee, CA
|19
|0
|56
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|19
|0
|57
|Josiah Natzke
|New Zealand
|17
|0
|58
|Slade Smith
|South Africa
|17
|0
|59
|Maxwell Sanford
|Pasadena, MD
|17
|0
|60
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|15
|0
|61
|Chase Yentzer
|Carlisle, PA
|15
|0
|62
|Gage Linville
|Lake Park, GA
|14
|0
|63
|Brandon Scharer
|Gardena, CA
|14
|0
|64
|Hunter Schlosser
|El Paso, TX
|13
|0
|65
|Dominique Thury
|Schneeberg, Germany
|12
|0
|66
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|12
|0
|67
|Jack Chambers
|Auburndale, FL
|12
|0
|68
|Geran Stapleton
|Cape Schanck, Australia
|11
|0
|69
|Kaeden Amerine
|Great Bend, KS
|11
|0
|70
|Tyson Johnson
|Ripon, CA
|10
|0
|71
|Lane Allison
|Edmond, OK
|10
|0
|72
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|7
|0
|73
|Wilson Todd
|Australia
|6
|0
|74
|TJ Albright
|Mt Marion, NY
|6
|0
|75
|Luca Marsalisi
|Cairo, GA
|6
|0
|76
|Matti Jorgensen
|Denmark
|5
|0
|77
|Lux Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|5
|0
|78
|Hunter Cross
|Discover Bay, CA
|4
|0
|79
|Julien Benek
|Mission, BC
|4
|0
|80
|Matt Moss
|Australia
|4
|0
|81
|Brandon Ray
|Fremont, CA
|4
|0
|82
|Joel Rizzi
|United Kingdom
|3
|0
|83
|Garrett Hoffman
|Clermont, FL
|3
|0
|84
|Lance Kobusch
|New Florence, MO
|3
|0
|85
|Dylan Woodcock
|Rayleigh, United Kingdom
|3
|0
|86
|Marcus Phelps
|Cairo, GA
|2
|0
|87
|Kai Aiello
|Temecula, CA
|2
|0
|88
|Jace Kessler
|Eagle, MI
|2
|0
|89
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Sun Valley, CA
|2
|0
|90
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Avon, OH
|1
|0
|91
|Jack Rogers
|Brookeville, MD
|1
|0
|92
|
Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|1
|0