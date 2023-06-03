Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Articles
Full Schedule

2023 SuperMotocross World Championship

SuperMotocross - 450SMX Points Standings

450SMX Points Standings

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States416
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States416
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States345
4Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States339
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States308
6Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany304
7Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States267
8Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States242
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States212
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom200
11Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France172
12Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States153
13Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States151
14Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States150
15Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia150
16Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States150
17Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR United States149
18Colt Nichols
Muskogee, OK United States141
19Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden141
20Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS United States96
21Justin Starling Deland, FL United States94
22Benny Bloss
Oak Grove, MO United States91
23Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States85
24Josh Cartwright Tallahassee, FL United States76
25Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States76
26Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela Venezuela67
27Cade Clason Arcadia, OH United States64
28Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States62
29Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA United States58
30Jerry Robin Hamel, MN United States49
31Jose Butron Spain Spain49
32Romain Pape France France38
33Ryan Surratt Corona, CA United States33
34Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI United States32
35Tristan Lane Deland, FL United States29
36Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States28
37Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States28
38Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK United States22
39Logan Karnow Vermilion, OH United States19
40Dante Oliveira Hollister, CA United States15
41R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States15
42Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela Venezuela15
43Malcolm Stewart
Haines City, FL United States15
44Luca Marsalisi Cairo, GA United States15
45Kaeden Amerine Great Bend, KS United States13
46John Short
Pilot Point, TX United States12
47Max Miller Springfield, OR United States12
48Marvin Musquin
La Reole, France France11
49Tyler Stepek Mount Airy, MD United States11
50Brandon Ray Fremont, CA United States10
51Christopher Prebula Petersburg, MI United States10
52Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH United States9
53Jace Kessler Eagle, MI United States9
54Michael Hicks Fenton, MO United States8
55Hunter Schlosser El Paso, TX United States8
56Joan Cros Manlleu, Spain Spain7
57Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA United States7
58Jared Lesher Elderton, PA United States5
59RJ Wageman Newhall, CA United States5
60Jacob Runkles Sykesville, MD United States4
61Chandler Baker Tulsa, OK United States4
62Lane Shaw Alvin, TX United States4
63Bryce Hammond Pleasanton, CA United States3
64Cody Groves Goldsboro, MD United States3
65Alex Ray Jackson, TN United States2
66Scott Meshey Zephyrhills, FL United States2
67Jeffrey Walker Ottawa Lake, MI United States1
68Richard Taylor Idaho United States1
69Bryton Carroll Vineland, NJ United States1
