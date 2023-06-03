2023 SuperMotocross World Championship
SuperMotocross - 450SMX Points Standings
450SMX Points Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|416
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|416
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|345
|4
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|339
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|308
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|304
|7
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|8
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|242
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|212
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|200
|11
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|172
|12
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|153
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|151
|14
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|150
|15
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|150
|16
|Grant Harlan
|Justin, TX
|150
|17
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|149
|18
|
Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|141
|19
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|141
|20
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|96
|21
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|94
|22
|
Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|91
|23
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|85
|24
|Josh Cartwright
|Tallahassee, FL
|76
|25
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|76
|26
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Venezuela
|67
|27
|Cade Clason
|Arcadia, OH
|64
|28
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|62
|29
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|58
|30
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|49
|31
|Jose Butron
|Spain
|49
|32
|Romain Pape
|France
|38
|33
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|33
|34
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|32
|35
|Tristan Lane
|Deland, FL
|29
|36
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|28
|37
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|28
|38
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|22
|39
|Logan Karnow
|Vermilion, OH
|19
|40
|Dante Oliveira
|Hollister, CA
|15
|41
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|15
|42
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|15
|43
|
Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|15
|44
|Luca Marsalisi
|Cairo, GA
|15
|45
|Kaeden Amerine
|Great Bend, KS
|13
|46
|
John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|12
|47
|Max Miller
|Springfield, OR
|12
|48
|
Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|11
|49
|Tyler Stepek
|Mount Airy, MD
|11
|50
|Brandon Ray
|Fremont, CA
|10
|51
|Christopher Prebula
|Petersburg, MI
|10
|52
|Jeremy Hand
|Mantua, OH
|9
|53
|Jace Kessler
|Eagle, MI
|9
|54
|Michael Hicks
|Fenton, MO
|8
|55
|Hunter Schlosser
|El Paso, TX
|8
|56
|Joan Cros
|Manlleu, Spain
|7
|57
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|7
|58
|Jared Lesher
|Elderton, PA
|5
|59
|RJ Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|5
|60
|Jacob Runkles
|Sykesville, MD
|4
|61
|Chandler Baker
|Tulsa, OK
|4
|62
|Lane Shaw
|Alvin, TX
|4
|63
|Bryce Hammond
|Pleasanton, CA
|3
|64
|Cody Groves
|Goldsboro, MD
|3
|65
|Alex Ray
|Jackson, TN
|2
|66
|Scott Meshey
|Zephyrhills, FL
|2
|67
|Jeffrey Walker
|Ottawa Lake, MI
|1
|68
|Richard Taylor
|Idaho
|1
|69
|Bryton Carroll
|Vineland, NJ
|1