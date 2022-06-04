Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
2022 GNCC Racing

Mason-Dixon - WXC Results

Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA US United States

June 4, 2022

WXC Race Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Tayla Jones 01:56:11.379 Yass Australia Husqvarna
2Brandy Richards 01:56:58.776 KTM
3Korie Steede 01:59:40.939 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4Mackenzie Tricker 02:04:00.779 Travelers Rest, SC United States KTM
5Rachel Gutish 02:08:07.611 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
6Prestin Raines 02:08:08.299 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
7Jocelyn Barnes 02:08:37.940 Equinunk, PA United States Kawasaki
8Rachael Archer 02:08:58.439 New Zealand Yamaha
9Kaitlyn Jacobs 02:13:43.499 Wildomar, CA United States KTM
10Sheryl B Hunter 02:18:39.690 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
11Marina Cancro 02:19:16.690 Huntington, NY United States Yamaha
12Kayla Oneill 02:19:19.197 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
13Taylor Johnston 02:26:44.739 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
