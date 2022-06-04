WXC Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
| Hometown
|Bike
|1
| Tayla Jones
|01:56:11.379
| Yass
| Husqvarna
|2
| Brandy Richards
|01:56:58.776
|
| KTM
|3
| Korie Steede
|01:59:40.939
| Beloit, OH
| KTM
|4
| Mackenzie Tricker
|02:04:00.779
| Travelers Rest, SC
| KTM
|5
| Rachel Gutish
|02:08:07.611
| Terre Haute, IN
| GasGas
|6
| Prestin Raines
|02:08:08.299
| Travelers Rest, SC
| Yamaha
|7
| Jocelyn Barnes
|02:08:37.940
| Equinunk, PA
| Kawasaki
|8
| Rachael Archer
|02:08:58.439
|
| Yamaha
|9
| Kaitlyn Jacobs
|02:13:43.499
| Wildomar, CA
| KTM
|10
| Sheryl B Hunter
|02:18:39.690
| Jericho, VT
| Husqvarna
|11
| Marina Cancro
|02:19:16.690
| Huntington, NY
| Yamaha
|12
| Kayla Oneill
|02:19:19.197
| Greenwood Lake, NY
| Kawasaki
|13
| Taylor Johnston
|02:26:44.739
| Buskirk, NY
| KTM