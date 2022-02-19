XC3 Pro-Am Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
| Hometown
|Bike
|1
| Brody Johnson
|03:11:01.512
| Landrum, SC
| Husqvarna
|2
| Zack Hayes
|03:11:13.417
| Sumter, SC
| KTM
|3
| Hunter Neuwirth
|03:11:43.510
| Plantation, FL
| KTM
|4
| Jake Froman
|03:16:10.064
| Lynnville, IN
| Husqvarna
|5
| Brenden J Poling
|03:20:49.819
| Grafton, WV
| Husqvarna
|6
| Eli Childers
|02:55:34.579
| Hickory, NC
| Yamaha
|7
| Max Fernandez
|02:57:57.179
| Ottsville, PA
| GasGas
|8
| Chase P Gosselin
|02:58:47.368
| Pownal, VT
| KTM
|9
| Jason Lipscomb
|02:59:11.650
| Parkersburg, WV
| Beta
|10
| Zachary Gareis
|02:59:15.259
| Mars, PA
| Yamaha
|11
| Dominick Morse
|01:41:43.399
| Newark Valley, NY
| Husqvarna
|DNF
| Shawn Myers Jr
|00:00:00.000
| Rimersburgh, PA
| Yamaha