Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Full Schedule

2022 GNCC Racing

Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am Results

Big Buck Farm
Union, SC US United States

February 19, 2022

Newsletter Sign-Up

XC3 Pro-Am Race Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brody Johnson 03:11:01.512 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Zack Hayes 03:11:13.417 Sumter, SC United States KTM
3Hunter Neuwirth 03:11:43.510 Plantation, FL United States KTM
4Jake Froman 03:16:10.064 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
5Brenden J Poling 03:20:49.819 Grafton, WV United States Husqvarna
6Eli Childers 02:55:34.579 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
7Max Fernandez 02:57:57.179 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
8Chase P Gosselin 02:58:47.368 Pownal, VT United States KTM
9Jason Lipscomb 02:59:11.650 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
10Zachary Gareis 02:59:15.259 Mars, PA United States Yamaha
11Dominick Morse 01:41:43.399 Newark Valley, NY United States Husqvarna
DNFShawn Myers Jr 00:00:00.000 Rimersburgh, PA United States Yamaha
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now