2021 GNCC Racing

Wild Boar - WXC Results

Hog Waller
Palatka, FL US United States

March 6, 2021

WXC Race Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Becca N Sheets 01:50:54.257 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
2Rachael Archer 01:51:36.639 New Zealand Yamaha
3Tayla Jones 01:54:25.179 Yass Australia Husqvarna
4Rachel Gutish 01:56:27.099 Terre Haute, IN United States Beta
5Shelby A Turner 01:56:49.777 Barons, AB Canada KTM
6Jocelyn Barnes 02:01:00.715 Equinunk, PA United States Kawasaki
7Prestin Raines 02:05:41.320 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
8Marina Cancro 02:09:44.031 Huntington, NY United States Yamaha
9Eden Netelkos 02:12:48.170 Sudbury, VT United States Yamaha
10Taylor Taylor 02:22:56.135 Lawrenceburg, KY United States Yamaha
11Sheryl B Hunter 02:24:02.530 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
12Annelisa Davis 02:30:06.599 Birchrunville, PA United States Yamaha
13Abby Defeo 01:54:52.998 Willington, CT United States KTM
14Ramsey Henderson 01:12:15.292 Eustis, FL United States KTM
