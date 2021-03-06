WXC Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
| Hometown
|Bike
|1
| Becca N Sheets
|01:50:54.257
| Circleville, OH
| Yamaha
|2
| Rachael Archer
|01:51:36.639
|
| Yamaha
|3
| Tayla Jones
|01:54:25.179
| Yass
| Husqvarna
|4
| Rachel Gutish
|01:56:27.099
| Terre Haute, IN
| Beta
|5
| Shelby A Turner
|01:56:49.777
| Barons, AB
| KTM
|6
| Jocelyn Barnes
|02:01:00.715
| Equinunk, PA
| Kawasaki
|7
| Prestin Raines
|02:05:41.320
| Travelers Rest, SC
| Yamaha
|8
| Marina Cancro
|02:09:44.031
| Huntington, NY
| Yamaha
|9
| Eden Netelkos
|02:12:48.170
| Sudbury, VT
| Yamaha
|10
| Taylor Taylor
|02:22:56.135
| Lawrenceburg, KY
| Yamaha
|11
| Sheryl B Hunter
|02:24:02.530
| Jericho, VT
| Husqvarna
|12
| Annelisa Davis
|02:30:06.599
| Birchrunville, PA
| Yamaha
|13
| Abby Defeo
|01:54:52.998
| Willington, CT
| KTM
|14
| Ramsey Henderson
|01:12:15.292
| Eustis, FL
| KTM