GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West
    250SX Showdown Results
    1. Jett Lawrence
    2. Colt Nichols
    3. Hunter Lawrence
    2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

    Salt Lake City 2 (East/West Showdown) - 250SX West Results

    Rice-Eccles Stadium
    Salt Lake City, UT US United States

    May 1, 2021

    250SX West Results

