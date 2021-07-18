2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of The Netherlands - EMX250 ResultsEMX250, EMX Open Races
Oss
Oss NL
July 18, 2021
EMX250 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Rick Elzinga
|Netherlands
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|1 - 3
|Fantic
|3
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|5 - 2
|KTM
|4
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|Italy
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|3 - 5
|GasGas
|6
|Dave Kooiker
|Netherlands
|6 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Yago Martinez
|Spain
|8 - 8
|KTM
|8
|Rasmus Hakansson
|Sweden
|11 - 9
|Husqvarna
|9
|Cornelius Toendel
|Norway
|7 - 16
|Yamaha
|10
|Kjell Verbruggen
|Netherlands
|14 - 10
|KTM
|11
|David Braceras
|Spain
|23 - 7
|KTM
|12
|Yuri Quarti
|Italy
|15 - 13
|KTM
|13
|Mike Gwerder
|Switzerland
|10 - 19
|KTM
|14
|Federico Tuani
|Italy
|13 - 17
|Fantic
|15
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|Estonia
|9 - 21
|Husqvarna
|16
|Kay Karssemakers
|Netherlands
|16 - 15
|Husqvarna
|17
|Paolo Lugana
|Italy
|25 - 11
|KTM
|18
|Marcel Conijn
|Netherlands
|40 - 12
|KTM
|19
|Hakon Fredriksen
|Norway
|12 - 36
|Kawasaki
|20
|Maxime Grau
|France
|30 - 14
|Husqvarna
|21
|Andrea Roncoli
|Italy
|17 - 30
|GasGas
|22
|Mario Lucas
|Spain
|38 - 18
|KTM
|23
|Emilio Scuteri
|Italy
|18 - 38
|TM
|24
|Guillem Farres
|Spain
|19 - 22
|GasGas
|25
|Wesly Dieudonne
|Belgium
|28 - 20
|KTM
|26
|Leopold Ambjörnson
|Sweden
|20 - 33
|Husqvarna
|27
|Oriol Oliver
|Spain
|29 - 23
|Yamaha
|28
|Bailey Malkiewicz
|Australia
|32 - 24
|Yamaha
|29
|Jeremy Knuiman
|Netherlands
|34 - 25
|Unknown
|30
|Jens Walvoort
|Netherlands
|24 - 26
|KTM
|31
|Nikita Kucherov
|33 - 27
|KTM
|32
|Mairis Pumpurs
|Latvia
|31 - 28
|Yamaha
|33
|Kjeld Stuurman
|Netherlands
|36 - 31
|GasGas
|34
|Raf Meuwissen
|Netherlands
|22 - 32
|Yamaha
|35
|Nick Domann
|Germany
|35 - 34
|KTM
|36
|Filip Olsson
|Sweden
|37 - 37
|Husqvarna
|37
|Meico Vettik
|Estonia
|27 - 39
|KTM
|38
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|France
|21 - 40
|Kawasaki
|39
|Samuel Nilsson
|Spain
|26 - DNS
|KTM
|40
|Tom Grimshaw
|United Kingdom
|29 - DNS
|Husqvarna
|41
|Emil Jonrup
|Sweden
|35 - DNS
|KTM
|42
|Scotty Verhaeghe
|France
|39 - DNS
|KTM