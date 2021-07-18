Results Archive
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule

2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of The Netherlands - EMX250 Results

EMX250, EMX Open Races

Oss
Oss NL Netherlands

July 18, 2021

EMX250 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands Netherlands2 - 1 KTM
2Nicholas Lapucci Nicholas Lapucci Italy Italy1 - 3 Fantic
3Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium5 - 2 KTM
4Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy Italy4 - 4 Yamaha
5Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway3 - 5 GasGas
6Dave Kooiker Dave Kooiker Netherlands Netherlands6 - 6 Yamaha
7Yago Martinez Yago Martinez Spain Spain8 - 8 KTM
8Rasmus Hakansson Rasmus Hakansson Sweden Sweden11 - 9 Husqvarna
9Cornelius Toendel Cornelius Toendel Norway Norway7 - 16 Yamaha
10Kjell Verbruggen Kjell Verbruggen Netherlands Netherlands14 - 10 KTM
11David Braceras David Braceras Spain Spain23 - 7 KTM
12Yuri Quarti Yuri Quarti Italy Italy15 - 13 KTM
13Mike Gwerder Mike Gwerder Switzerland Switzerland10 - 19 KTM
14Federico Tuani Federico Tuani Italy Italy13 - 17 Fantic
15Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia Estonia9 - 21 Husqvarna
16Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers Netherlands Netherlands16 - 15 Husqvarna
17Paolo Lugana Paolo Lugana Italy Italy25 - 11 KTM
18Marcel Conijn Marcel Conijn Netherlands Netherlands40 - 12 KTM
19Hakon Fredriksen Hakon Fredriksen Norway Norway12 - 36 Kawasaki
20Maxime Grau Maxime Grau France France30 - 14 Husqvarna
21Andrea Roncoli Andrea Roncoli Italy Italy17 - 30 GasGas
22Mario Lucas Mario Lucas Spain Spain38 - 18 KTM
23Emilio Scuteri Emilio Scuteri Italy Italy18 - 38 TM
24Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain Spain19 - 22 GasGas
25Wesly Dieudonne Wesly Dieudonne Belgium Belgium28 - 20 KTM
26Leopold Ambjörnson Leopold Ambjörnson Sweden Sweden20 - 33 Husqvarna
27Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain Spain29 - 23 Yamaha
28Bailey Malkiewicz Bailey Malkiewicz Australia Australia32 - 24 Yamaha
29Jeremy Knuiman Jeremy Knuiman Netherlands Netherlands34 - 25 Unknown
30Jens Walvoort Jens Walvoort Netherlands Netherlands24 - 26 KTM
31Nikita Kucherov Nikita Kucherov 33 - 27 KTM
32Mairis Pumpurs Mairis Pumpurs Latvia Latvia31 - 28 Yamaha
33Kjeld Stuurman Kjeld Stuurman Netherlands Netherlands36 - 31 GasGas
34Raf Meuwissen Raf Meuwissen Netherlands Netherlands22 - 32 Yamaha
35Nick Domann Nick Domann Germany Germany35 - 34 KTM
36Filip Olsson Filip Olsson Sweden Sweden37 - 37 Husqvarna
37Meico Vettik Meico Vettik Estonia Estonia27 - 39 KTM
38Quentin Marc Prugnieres Quentin Marc Prugnieres France France21 - 40 Kawasaki
39Samuel Nilsson Samuel Nilsson Spain Spain26 - DNS KTM
40Tom Grimshaw Tom Grimshaw United Kingdom United Kingdom29 - DNS Husqvarna
41Emil Jonrup Emil Jonrup Sweden Sweden35 - DNS KTM
42Scotty Verhaeghe Scotty Verhaeghe France France39 - DNS KTM
