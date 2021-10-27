Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Articles
Full Schedule

2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Pietramurata (Italy) - EMX250 Results

EMX250, EMX125 Races

Pietramurata
Trentino IT Italy

Live Now
October 27, 2021

Newsletter Sign-Up

EMX250 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Cornelius Toendel Cornelius Toendel Norway Norway3 - 3 Yamaha
2Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway2 - 6 GasGas
3Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy Italy10 - 1 Yamaha
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium4 - 4 KTM
5Emil Weckman Emil Weckman Finland Finland9 - 2 Honda
6Nicholas Lapucci Nicholas Lapucci Italy Italy1 - 12 Fantic
7Maxime Grau Maxime Grau France France8 - 5 Husqvarna
8Hakon Fredriksen Hakon Fredriksen Norway Norway5 - 8 Yamaha
9Federico Tuani Federico Tuani Italy Italy7 - 9 Fantic
10Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands Netherlands6 - 10 KTM
11Maximilian Spies Maximilian Spies Germany Germany12 - 15 Fantic
12Jeremy Sydow Jeremy Sydow Germany Germany38 - 7 Yamaha
13Yago Martinez Yago Martinez Spain Spain15 - 13 KTM
14David Braceras David Braceras Spain Spain18 - 11 KTM
15Quentin Marc Prugnieres Quentin Marc Prugnieres France France13 - 17 Kawasaki
16Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain Spain16 - 16 KTM
17Saad Soulimani Saad Soulimani France France11 - 22 KTM
18Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain Spain23 - 14 GasGas
19Meico Vettik Meico Vettik Estonia Estonia14 - 23 KTM
20Andrea Roncoli Andrea Roncoli Italy Italy17 - 20 GasGas
21Paolo Lugana Paolo Lugana Italy Italy19 - 19 KTM
22Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia Estonia22 - 18 Husqvarna
23Constantin Piller Constantin Piller Germany Germany20 - 40 KTM
24Petr Rathousky Petr Rathousky Czechia Czechia37 - 21 KTM
25Albin Gerhardsson Albin Gerhardsson Sweden Sweden36 - 24 Husqvarna
26Raf Meuwissen Raf Meuwissen Netherlands Netherlands27 - 25 Yamaha
27Yann Crnjanski Yann Crnjanski France France29 - 26 KTM
28Yuri Quarti Yuri Quarti Italy Italy40 - 27 GasGas
29Maxime Charlier Maxime Charlier France France21 - 28 Husqvarna
30Nico Häusermann Nico Häusermann Switzerland Switzerland32 - 29 Yamaha
31Nikita Kucherov Nikita Kucherov 30 - 31 KTM
32Rob Windt Rob Windt Netherlands Netherlands33 - 32 KTM
33Giacomo Bosi Giacomo Bosi Italy Italy28 - 33 Yamaha
34Kim Savaste Kim Savaste Finland Finland26 - 34 Honda
35Joel Rizzi Joel Rizzi United Kingdom United Kingdom34 - 35 Honda
36Sampo Rainio Sampo Rainio Finland Finland31 - 36 Honda
37Filip Olsson Filip Olsson Sweden Sweden24 - 37 Husqvarna
38Pietro Razzini Pietro Razzini Italy Italy25 - 39 Yamaha
39Eugenio Barbaglia Eugenio Barbaglia Italy Italy30 - DNS GasGas
40Mike Gwerder Mike Gwerder Switzerland Switzerland35 - DNS KTM
41Martin Michelis Martin Michelis Estonia Estonia38 - DNS KTM
42Tom Guyon Tom Guyon France France39 - DNS KTM
Read Now
December 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now