2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Pietramurata (Italy) - EMX250 ResultsEMX250, EMX125 Races
Pietramurata
Trentino IT
Live Now October 27, 2021
EMX250 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cornelius Toendel
|Norway
|3 - 3
|Yamaha
|2
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|2 - 6
|GasGas
|3
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|Italy
|10 - 1
|Yamaha
|4
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|4 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Emil Weckman
|Finland
|9 - 2
|Honda
|6
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|1 - 12
|Fantic
|7
|Maxime Grau
|France
|8 - 5
|Husqvarna
|8
|Hakon Fredriksen
|Norway
|5 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Federico Tuani
|Italy
|7 - 9
|Fantic
|10
|Rick Elzinga
|Netherlands
|6 - 10
|KTM
|11
|Maximilian Spies
|Germany
|12 - 15
|Fantic
|12
|Jeremy Sydow
|Germany
|38 - 7
|Yamaha
|13
|Yago Martinez
|Spain
|15 - 13
|KTM
|14
|David Braceras
|Spain
|18 - 11
|KTM
|15
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|France
|13 - 17
|Kawasaki
|16
|Oriol Oliver
|Spain
|16 - 16
|KTM
|17
|Saad Soulimani
|France
|11 - 22
|KTM
|18
|Guillem Farres
|Spain
|23 - 14
|GasGas
|19
|Meico Vettik
|Estonia
|14 - 23
|KTM
|20
|Andrea Roncoli
|Italy
|17 - 20
|GasGas
|21
|Paolo Lugana
|Italy
|19 - 19
|KTM
|22
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|Estonia
|22 - 18
|Husqvarna
|23
|Constantin Piller
|Germany
|20 - 40
|KTM
|24
|Petr Rathousky
|Czechia
|37 - 21
|KTM
|25
|Albin Gerhardsson
|Sweden
|36 - 24
|Husqvarna
|26
|Raf Meuwissen
|Netherlands
|27 - 25
|Yamaha
|27
|Yann Crnjanski
|France
|29 - 26
|KTM
|28
|Yuri Quarti
|Italy
|40 - 27
|GasGas
|29
|Maxime Charlier
|France
|21 - 28
|Husqvarna
|30
|Nico Häusermann
|Switzerland
|32 - 29
|Yamaha
|31
|Nikita Kucherov
|30 - 31
|KTM
|32
|Rob Windt
|Netherlands
|33 - 32
|KTM
|33
|Giacomo Bosi
|Italy
|28 - 33
|Yamaha
|34
|Kim Savaste
|Finland
|26 - 34
|Honda
|35
|Joel Rizzi
|United Kingdom
|34 - 35
|Honda
|36
|Sampo Rainio
|Finland
|31 - 36
|Honda
|37
|Filip Olsson
|Sweden
|24 - 37
|Husqvarna
|38
|Pietro Razzini
|Italy
|25 - 39
|Yamaha
|39
|Eugenio Barbaglia
|Italy
|30 - DNS
|GasGas
|40
|Mike Gwerder
|Switzerland
|35 - DNS
|KTM
|41
|Martin Michelis
|Estonia
|38 - DNS
|KTM
|42
|Tom Guyon
|France
|39 - DNS
|KTM