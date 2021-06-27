2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Great Britain - EMX250 ResultsEMX125, EMX250 Races
Matterley Basin
Winchester GB
Live Now June 27, 2021
EMX250 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|1 - 1
|Fantic
|2
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|3 - 3
|GasGas
|3
|Cornelius Toendel
|Norway
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Emil Weckman
|Finland
|8 - 7
|Honda
|5
|Hakon Fredriksen
|Norway
|4 - 9
|Kawasaki
|6
|Yago Martinez
|Spain
|6 - 5
|KTM
|7
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|Italy
|10 - 10
|Yamaha
|8
|Florian Miot
|France
|7 - 6
|KTM
|9
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|12 - 12
|KTM
|10
|Maximilian Spies
|Germany
|16 - 16
|Fantic
|11
|Lorenzo Corti
|Italy
|15 - 15
|Husqvarna
|12
|Maxime Grau
|France
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna
|13
|Yuri Quarti
|Italy
|9 - 8
|KTM
|14
|Rick Elzinga
|Netherlands
|11 - 11
|KTM
|15
|Mike Gwerder
|Switzerland
|27 - 27
|KTM
|16
|Tom Grimshaw
|United Kingdom
|14 - 14
|Husqvarna
|17
|Mario Lucas
|Spain
|18 - 18
|KTM
|18
|Camden McLellan
|South Africa
|13 - 13
|Husqvarna
|19
|Oriol Oliver
|Spain
|17 - 17
|Yamaha
|20
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|France
|40 - 40
|Kawasaki
|21
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|Estonia
|38 - 38
|Husqvarna
|22
|James Carpenter
|United Kingdom
|23 - 23
|Yamaha
|23
|David Braceras
|Spain
|24 - 24
|KTM
|24
|Ike Carter
|United Kingdom
|19 - 19
|KTM
|25
|Kim Savaste
|Finland
|20 - 20
|Honda
|26
|Federico Tuani
|Italy
|21 - 21
|Fantic
|27
|Calum Mitchell
|United Kingdom
|22 - 22
|Husqvarna
|28
|Dave Kooiker
|Netherlands
|25 - 25
|Yamaha
|29
|Magnus Smith
|Denmark
|26 - 26
|Yamaha
|30
|Raf Meuwissen
|Netherlands
|28 - 28
|Yamaha
|31
|Rasmus Pedersen
|Denmark
|29 - 29
|KTM
|32
|Axel Louis
|France
|30 - 30
|Honda
|33
|Scotty Verhaeghe
|France
|31 - 31
|KTM
|34
|Luca Diserens
|Switzerland
|32 - 32
|Honda
|35
|Constantin Piller
|Germany
|33 - 33
|KTM
|36
|Marcel Conijn
|Netherlands
|34 - 34
|KTM
|37
|Samuel Nilsson
|Spain
|35 - 35
|KTM
|38
|Jens Walvoort
|Netherlands
|36 - 36
|KTM
|39
|Meico Vettik
|Estonia
|37 - 37
|KTM
|40
|Andrea Roncoli
|Italy
|39 - 39
|GasGas
|41
|Mike Lauritsen
|Denmark
|DNS - DNS
|Yamaha
|42
|Filip Olsson
|Sweden
|DNS - DNS
|Husqvarna