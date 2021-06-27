Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Live Now
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Full Schedule

2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Great Britain - EMX250 Results

EMX125, EMX250 Races

Matterley Basin
Winchester GB United Kingdom

Live Now
June 27, 2021

Newsletter Sign-Up

EMX250 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Nicholas Lapucci Nicholas Lapucci Italy Italy1 - 1 Fantic
2Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway3 - 3 GasGas
3Cornelius Toendel Cornelius Toendel Norway Norway2 - 2 Yamaha
4Emil Weckman Emil Weckman Finland Finland8 - 7 Honda
5Hakon Fredriksen Hakon Fredriksen Norway Norway4 - 9 Kawasaki
6Yago Martinez Yago Martinez Spain Spain6 - 5 KTM
7Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy Italy10 - 10 Yamaha
8Florian Miot Florian Miot France France7 - 6 KTM
9Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium12 - 12 KTM
10Maximilian Spies Maximilian Spies Germany Germany16 - 16 Fantic
11Lorenzo Corti Lorenzo Corti Italy Italy15 - 15 Husqvarna
12Maxime Grau Maxime Grau France France5 - 4 Husqvarna
13Yuri Quarti Yuri Quarti Italy Italy9 - 8 KTM
14Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands Netherlands11 - 11 KTM
15Mike Gwerder Mike Gwerder Switzerland Switzerland27 - 27 KTM
16Tom Grimshaw Tom Grimshaw United Kingdom United Kingdom14 - 14 Husqvarna
17Mario Lucas Mario Lucas Spain Spain18 - 18 KTM
18Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa South Africa13 - 13 Husqvarna
19Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain Spain17 - 17 Yamaha
20Quentin Marc Prugnieres Quentin Marc Prugnieres France France40 - 40 Kawasaki
21Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia Estonia38 - 38 Husqvarna
22James Carpenter James Carpenter United Kingdom United Kingdom23 - 23 Yamaha
23David Braceras David Braceras Spain Spain24 - 24 KTM
24Ike Carter Ike Carter United Kingdom United Kingdom19 - 19 KTM
25Kim Savaste Kim Savaste Finland Finland20 - 20 Honda
26Federico Tuani Federico Tuani Italy Italy21 - 21 Fantic
27Calum Mitchell Calum Mitchell United Kingdom United Kingdom22 - 22 Husqvarna
28Dave Kooiker Dave Kooiker Netherlands Netherlands25 - 25 Yamaha
29Magnus Smith Magnus Smith Denmark Denmark26 - 26 Yamaha
30Raf Meuwissen Raf Meuwissen Netherlands Netherlands28 - 28 Yamaha
31Rasmus Pedersen Rasmus Pedersen Denmark Denmark29 - 29 KTM
32Axel Louis Axel Louis France France30 - 30 Honda
33Scotty Verhaeghe Scotty Verhaeghe France France31 - 31 KTM
34Luca Diserens Luca Diserens Switzerland Switzerland32 - 32 Honda
35Constantin Piller Constantin Piller Germany Germany33 - 33 KTM
36Marcel Conijn Marcel Conijn Netherlands Netherlands34 - 34 KTM
37Samuel Nilsson Samuel Nilsson Spain Spain35 - 35 KTM
38Jens Walvoort Jens Walvoort Netherlands Netherlands36 - 36 KTM
39Meico Vettik Meico Vettik Estonia Estonia37 - 37 KTM
40Andrea Roncoli Andrea Roncoli Italy Italy39 - 39 GasGas
41Mike Lauritsen Mike Lauritsen Denmark DenmarkDNS - DNS Yamaha
42Filip Olsson Filip Olsson Sweden SwedenDNS - DNS Husqvarna
Read Now
August 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now