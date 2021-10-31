2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Garda (Italy) - EMX250 ResultsEMX125, EMX250 Races
Pietramurata
Trentino IT
Live Now October 31, 2021
EMX250 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|2 - 1
|GasGas
|2
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|3 - 3
|Fantic
|3
|Hakon Fredriksen
|Norway
|5 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|Italy
|1 - 10
|Yamaha
|5
|Cornelius Toendel
|Norway
|4 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Jeremy Sydow
|Germany
|7 - 4
|Yamaha
|7
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|6 - 6
|KTM
|8
|Rick Elzinga
|Netherlands
|11 - 8
|KTM
|9
|Yago Martinez
|Spain
|13 - 9
|KTM
|10
|David Braceras
|Spain
|10 - 15
|KTM
|11
|Emil Weckman
|Finland
|23 - 7
|Honda
|12
|Maximilian Spies
|Germany
|14 - 14
|Fantic
|13
|Saad Soulimani
|France
|12 - 16
|KTM
|14
|Albin Gerhardsson
|Sweden
|18 - 11
|Husqvarna
|15
|Maxime Grau
|France
|8 - 27
|Husqvarna
|16
|Oriol Oliver
|Spain
|9 - DNS
|KTM
|17
|Mike Gwerder
|Switzerland
|19 - 13
|KTM
|18
|Petr Rathousky
|Czechia
|21 - 12
|KTM
|19
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|Estonia
|15 - 23
|Husqvarna
|20
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|France
|17 - 20
|Kawasaki
|21
|Filip Olsson
|Sweden
|16 - 34
|Husqvarna
|22
|Victor Alonso Rodilla
|Spain
|30 - 17
|Yamaha
|23
|Raf Meuwissen
|Netherlands
|29 - 18
|Yamaha
|24
|Yann Crnjanski
|France
|33 - 19
|KTM
|25
|Constantin Piller
|Germany
|20 - 37
|KTM
|26
|Joel Rizzi
|United Kingdom
|32 - 21
|Honda
|27
|Lorenzo Ciabatti
|Italy
|27 - 22
|KTM
|28
|Magnus Smith
|Denmark
|39 - 24
|Yamaha
|29
|Federico Tuani
|Italy
|25 - 25
|Fantic
|30
|Meico Vettik
|Estonia
|DNS - 26
|KTM
|31
|Martin Michelis
|Estonia
|31 - 29
|KTM
|32
|Rob Windt
|Netherlands
|37 - 30
|KTM
|33
|Andrea Roncoli
|Italy
|28 - 31
|GasGas
|34
|Dave Kooiker
|Netherlands
|26 - 32
|Yamaha
|35
|Paolo Lugana
|Italy
|24 - 33
|KTM
|36
|Sampo Rainio
|Finland
|22 - 35
|Honda
|37
|Tommaso Sarasso
|Italy
|34 - 36
|KTM
|38
|Giacomo Bosi
|Italy
|36 - 38
|Husqvarna
|39
|William Voxen Kleemann
|Denmark
|28 - DNS
|Husqvarna
|40
|Nikita Kucherov
|35 - DNS
|KTM
|41
|Maxime Charlier
|France
|38 - DNS
|Husqvarna
|42
|Kim Savaste
|Finland
|40 - DNS
|Honda