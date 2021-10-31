Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Garda
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Garda (Italy) - EMX250 Results

EMX125, EMX250 Races

Pietramurata
Trentino IT Italy

October 31, 2021

EMX250 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway2 - 1 GasGas
2Nicholas Lapucci Nicholas Lapucci Italy Italy3 - 3 Fantic
3Hakon Fredriksen Hakon Fredriksen Norway Norway5 - 2 Yamaha
4Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy Italy1 - 10 Yamaha
5Cornelius Toendel Cornelius Toendel Norway Norway4 - 5 Yamaha
6Jeremy Sydow Jeremy Sydow Germany Germany7 - 4 Yamaha
7Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium6 - 6 KTM
8Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands Netherlands11 - 8 KTM
9Yago Martinez Yago Martinez Spain Spain13 - 9 KTM
10David Braceras David Braceras Spain Spain10 - 15 KTM
11Emil Weckman Emil Weckman Finland Finland23 - 7 Honda
12Maximilian Spies Maximilian Spies Germany Germany14 - 14 Fantic
13Saad Soulimani Saad Soulimani France France12 - 16 KTM
14Albin Gerhardsson Albin Gerhardsson Sweden Sweden18 - 11 Husqvarna
15Maxime Grau Maxime Grau France France8 - 27 Husqvarna
16Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain Spain9 - DNS KTM
17Mike Gwerder Mike Gwerder Switzerland Switzerland19 - 13 KTM
18Petr Rathousky Petr Rathousky Czechia Czechia21 - 12 KTM
19Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia Estonia15 - 23 Husqvarna
20Quentin Marc Prugnieres Quentin Marc Prugnieres France France17 - 20 Kawasaki
21Filip Olsson Filip Olsson Sweden Sweden16 - 34 Husqvarna
22Victor Alonso Rodilla Victor Alonso Rodilla Spain Spain30 - 17 Yamaha
23Raf Meuwissen Raf Meuwissen Netherlands Netherlands29 - 18 Yamaha
24Yann Crnjanski Yann Crnjanski France France33 - 19 KTM
25Constantin Piller Constantin Piller Germany Germany20 - 37 KTM
26Joel Rizzi Joel Rizzi United Kingdom United Kingdom32 - 21 Honda
27Lorenzo Ciabatti Lorenzo Ciabatti Italy Italy27 - 22 KTM
28Magnus Smith Magnus Smith Denmark Denmark39 - 24 Yamaha
29Federico Tuani Federico Tuani Italy Italy25 - 25 Fantic
30Meico Vettik Meico Vettik Estonia EstoniaDNS - 26 KTM
31Martin Michelis Martin Michelis Estonia Estonia31 - 29 KTM
32Rob Windt Rob Windt Netherlands Netherlands37 - 30 KTM
33Andrea Roncoli Andrea Roncoli Italy Italy28 - 31 GasGas
34Dave Kooiker Dave Kooiker Netherlands Netherlands26 - 32 Yamaha
35Paolo Lugana Paolo Lugana Italy Italy24 - 33 KTM
36Sampo Rainio Sampo Rainio Finland Finland22 - 35 Honda
37Tommaso Sarasso Tommaso Sarasso Italy Italy34 - 36 KTM
38Giacomo Bosi Giacomo Bosi Italy Italy36 - 38 Husqvarna
39William Voxen Kleemann William Voxen Kleemann Denmark Denmark28 - DNS Husqvarna
40Nikita Kucherov Nikita Kucherov 35 - DNS KTM
41Maxime Charlier Maxime Charlier France France38 - DNS Husqvarna
42Kim Savaste Kim Savaste Finland Finland40 - DNS Honda
