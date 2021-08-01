2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Flanders (Belgium) - EMX250 ResultsWMX, EMX250, EMX2t Races
Lommel
Lommel BE
Live Now August 1, 2021
EMX250 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|1 - 2
|Fantic
|2
|Rick Elzinga
|Netherlands
|3 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|4 - 3
|GasGas
|4
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|Estonia
|2 - 5
|Husqvarna
|5
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|5 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Marcel Conijn
|Netherlands
|7 - 6
|KTM
|7
|Camden McLellan
|South Africa
|8 - 9
|Husqvarna
|8
|Mike Gwerder
|Switzerland
|10 - 8
|KTM
|9
|Dave Kooiker
|Netherlands
|13 - 7
|Yamaha
|10
|Cornelius Toendel
|Norway
|6 - 39
|Yamaha
|11
|Emilio Scuteri
|Italy
|17 - 11
|TM
|12
|Tim Edberg
|Sweden
|9 - 19
|KTM
|13
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|France
|11 - 18
|Kawasaki
|14
|Raf Meuwissen
|Netherlands
|16 - 14
|Yamaha
|15
|Filip Olsson
|Sweden
|32 - 10
|Husqvarna
|16
|Nikita Kucherov
|19 - 12
|KTM
|17
|Guillem Farres
|Spain
|20 - 13
|GasGas
|18
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|Italy
|12 - 29
|Yamaha
|19
|Rasmus Hakansson
|Sweden
|14 - 27
|Husqvarna
|20
|Oriol Oliver
|Spain
|23 - 15
|Yamaha
|21
|Saad Soulimani
|France
|15 - 21
|KTM
|22
|Mario Lucas
|Spain
|22 - 16
|KTM
|23
|Florian Miot
|France
|33 - 17
|KTM
|24
|Meico Vettik
|Estonia
|18 - 34
|KTM
|25
|Christopher Mills
|United Kingdom
|24 - 20
|Yamaha
|26
|David Braceras
|Spain
|40 - 22
|KTM
|27
|Samuel Nilsson
|Spain
|37 - 24
|KTM
|28
|Mairis Pumpurs
|Latvia
|30 - 25
|Yamaha
|29
|Bailey Malkiewicz
|Australia
|35 - 26
|Yamaha
|30
|Paolo Lugana
|Italy
|26 - 28
|KTM
|31
|Jens Walvoort
|Netherlands
|27 - 30
|KTM
|32
|Yago Martinez
|Spain
|29 - 31
|KTM
|33
|William Voxen Kleemann
|Denmark
|25 - 32
|Husqvarna
|34
|Pietro Razzini
|Italy
|21 - 33
|Yamaha
|35
|Kjell Verbruggen
|Netherlands
|28 - 35
|KTM
|36
|Hakon Fredriksen
|Norway
|39 - 36
|Kawasaki
|37
|Yuri Quarti
|Italy
|31 - 37
|KTM
|38
|Andrea Roncoli
|Italy
|36 - 38
|GasGas
|39
|Eugenio Barbaglia
|Italy
|23 - DNS
|GasGas
|40
|Wesly Dieudonne
|Belgium
|34 - DNS
|KTM
|41
|Kjeld Stuurman
|Netherlands
|38 - DNS
|GasGas
|42
|Nick Domann
|Germany
|DNS - DNS
|KTM