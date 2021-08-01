Results Archive
2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Flanders (Belgium) - EMX250 Results

WMX, EMX250, EMX2t Races

Lommel
Lommel BE Belgium

August 1, 2021

EMX250 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Nicholas Lapucci Nicholas Lapucci Italy Italy1 - 2 Fantic
2Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands Netherlands3 - 1 KTM
3Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway4 - 3 GasGas
4Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia Estonia2 - 5 Husqvarna
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium5 - 4 KTM
6Marcel Conijn Marcel Conijn Netherlands Netherlands7 - 6 KTM
7Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa South Africa8 - 9 Husqvarna
8Mike Gwerder Mike Gwerder Switzerland Switzerland10 - 8 KTM
9Dave Kooiker Dave Kooiker Netherlands Netherlands13 - 7 Yamaha
10Cornelius Toendel Cornelius Toendel Norway Norway6 - 39 Yamaha
11Emilio Scuteri Emilio Scuteri Italy Italy17 - 11 TM
12Tim Edberg Tim Edberg Sweden Sweden9 - 19 KTM
13Quentin Marc Prugnieres Quentin Marc Prugnieres France France11 - 18 Kawasaki
14Raf Meuwissen Raf Meuwissen Netherlands Netherlands16 - 14 Yamaha
15Filip Olsson Filip Olsson Sweden Sweden32 - 10 Husqvarna
16Nikita Kucherov Nikita Kucherov 19 - 12 KTM
17Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain Spain20 - 13 GasGas
18Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy Italy12 - 29 Yamaha
19Rasmus Hakansson Rasmus Hakansson Sweden Sweden14 - 27 Husqvarna
20Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain Spain23 - 15 Yamaha
21Saad Soulimani Saad Soulimani France France15 - 21 KTM
22Mario Lucas Mario Lucas Spain Spain22 - 16 KTM
23Florian Miot Florian Miot France France33 - 17 KTM
24Meico Vettik Meico Vettik Estonia Estonia18 - 34 KTM
25Christopher Mills Christopher Mills United Kingdom United Kingdom24 - 20 Yamaha
26David Braceras David Braceras Spain Spain40 - 22 KTM
27Samuel Nilsson Samuel Nilsson Spain Spain37 - 24 KTM
28Mairis Pumpurs Mairis Pumpurs Latvia Latvia30 - 25 Yamaha
29Bailey Malkiewicz Bailey Malkiewicz Australia Australia35 - 26 Yamaha
30Paolo Lugana Paolo Lugana Italy Italy26 - 28 KTM
31Jens Walvoort Jens Walvoort Netherlands Netherlands27 - 30 KTM
32Yago Martinez Yago Martinez Spain Spain29 - 31 KTM
33William Voxen Kleemann William Voxen Kleemann Denmark Denmark25 - 32 Husqvarna
34Pietro Razzini Pietro Razzini Italy Italy21 - 33 Yamaha
35Kjell Verbruggen Kjell Verbruggen Netherlands Netherlands28 - 35 KTM
36Hakon Fredriksen Hakon Fredriksen Norway Norway39 - 36 Kawasaki
37Yuri Quarti Yuri Quarti Italy Italy31 - 37 KTM
38Andrea Roncoli Andrea Roncoli Italy Italy36 - 38 GasGas
39Eugenio Barbaglia Eugenio Barbaglia Italy Italy23 - DNS GasGas
40Wesly Dieudonne Wesly Dieudonne Belgium Belgium34 - DNS KTM
41Kjeld Stuurman Kjeld Stuurman Netherlands Netherlands38 - DNS GasGas
42Nick Domann Nick Domann Germany GermanyDNS - DNS KTM
