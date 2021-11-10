Results Archive
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Full Schedule

2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy) - EMX250 Results

EMX125, EMX250 Races

Mantova
Mantova IT Italy

November 10, 2021

EMX250 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Hakon Fredriksen Hakon Fredriksen Norway Norway2 - 2 Yamaha
2Nicholas Lapucci Nicholas Lapucci Italy Italy4 - 1 Fantic
3Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands Netherlands3 - 3 KTM
4Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway1 - 11 GasGas
5Yago Martinez Yago Martinez Spain Spain6 - 6 KTM
6Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain Spain5 - 7 KTM
7Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy Italy10 - 4 Yamaha
8Jeremy Sydow Jeremy Sydow Germany Germany9 - 5 Yamaha
9Maximilian Spies Maximilian Spies Germany Germany13 - 8 Fantic
10Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain Spain11 - 10 GasGas
11Cornelius Toendel Cornelius Toendel Norway Norway7 - 15 Yamaha
12Mike Gwerder Mike Gwerder Switzerland Switzerland12 - 13 KTM
13Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa South Africa8 - 18 Husqvarna
14Maxime Grau Maxime Grau France France17 - 12 Husqvarna
15Emil Weckman Emil Weckman Finland Finland33 - 9 Honda
16Meico Vettik Meico Vettik Estonia Estonia14 - 17 KTM
17Saad Soulimani Saad Soulimani France France20 - 14 KTM
18Albin Gerhardsson Albin Gerhardsson Sweden Sweden18 - 16 Husqvarna
19Lorenzo Ciabatti Lorenzo Ciabatti Italy Italy15 - 26 KTM
20Paolo Lugana Paolo Lugana Italy Italy16 - 33 KTM
21Dave Kooiker Dave Kooiker Netherlands Netherlands36 - 19 Yamaha
22Kristof Jakob Kristof Jakob 19 - 40 KTM
23Federico Tuani Federico Tuani Italy Italy24 - 20 Fantic
24Constantin Piller Constantin Piller Germany Germany32 - 21 KTM
25William Voxen Kleemann William Voxen Kleemann Denmark Denmark22 - 22 Husqvarna
26Raf Meuwissen Raf Meuwissen Netherlands NetherlandsDNS - 23 Yamaha
27Quentin Marc Prugnieres Quentin Marc Prugnieres France France37 - 24 Kawasaki
28Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia Estonia21 - 25 Husqvarna
29Jan Wagenknecht Jan Wagenknecht Czechia Czechia23 - 27 KTM
30Magnus Smith Magnus Smith Denmark Denmark25 - 28 Yamaha
31Max Palsson Max Palsson Sweden Sweden27 - 29 KTM
32Kaarel Tilk Kaarel Tilk Estonia Estonia28 - 30 Husqvarna
33Manuel Ulivi Manuel Ulivi Italy Italy26 - 31 GasGas
34Kjeld Stuurman Kjeld Stuurman Netherlands Netherlands29 - 32 GasGas
35Rob Windt Rob Windt Netherlands Netherlands34 - 34 KTM
36Alberto Elgari Alberto Elgari Italy Italy39 - 35 GasGas
37Sampo Rainio Sampo Rainio Finland Finland31 - 36 Honda
38Martin Michelis Martin Michelis Estonia Estonia30 - 38 KTM
39Eugenio Barbaglia Eugenio Barbaglia Italy Italy35 - DNS GasGas
40Nikita Kucherov Nikita Kucherov 37 - DNS KTM
41Andrea Roncoli Andrea Roncoli Italy Italy38 - DNS GasGas
42Justin Trache Justin Trache Germany Germany39 - DNS Yamaha
