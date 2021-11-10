2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy) - EMX250 ResultsEMX125, EMX250 Races
Mantova
Mantova IT
Live Now November 10, 2021
EMX250 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hakon Fredriksen
|Norway
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|2
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|4 - 1
|Fantic
|3
|Rick Elzinga
|Netherlands
|3 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|1 - 11
|GasGas
|5
|Yago Martinez
|Spain
|6 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Oriol Oliver
|Spain
|5 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|Italy
|10 - 4
|Yamaha
|8
|Jeremy Sydow
|Germany
|9 - 5
|Yamaha
|9
|Maximilian Spies
|Germany
|13 - 8
|Fantic
|10
|Guillem Farres
|Spain
|11 - 10
|GasGas
|11
|Cornelius Toendel
|Norway
|7 - 15
|Yamaha
|12
|Mike Gwerder
|Switzerland
|12 - 13
|KTM
|13
|Camden McLellan
|South Africa
|8 - 18
|Husqvarna
|14
|Maxime Grau
|France
|17 - 12
|Husqvarna
|15
|Emil Weckman
|Finland
|33 - 9
|Honda
|16
|Meico Vettik
|Estonia
|14 - 17
|KTM
|17
|Saad Soulimani
|France
|20 - 14
|KTM
|18
|Albin Gerhardsson
|Sweden
|18 - 16
|Husqvarna
|19
|Lorenzo Ciabatti
|Italy
|15 - 26
|KTM
|20
|Paolo Lugana
|Italy
|16 - 33
|KTM
|21
|Dave Kooiker
|Netherlands
|36 - 19
|Yamaha
|22
|Kristof Jakob
|19 - 40
|KTM
|23
|Federico Tuani
|Italy
|24 - 20
|Fantic
|24
|Constantin Piller
|Germany
|32 - 21
|KTM
|25
|William Voxen Kleemann
|Denmark
|22 - 22
|Husqvarna
|26
|Raf Meuwissen
|Netherlands
|DNS - 23
|Yamaha
|27
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|France
|37 - 24
|Kawasaki
|28
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|Estonia
|21 - 25
|Husqvarna
|29
|Jan Wagenknecht
|Czechia
|23 - 27
|KTM
|30
|Magnus Smith
|Denmark
|25 - 28
|Yamaha
|31
|Max Palsson
|Sweden
|27 - 29
|KTM
|32
|Kaarel Tilk
|Estonia
|28 - 30
|Husqvarna
|33
|Manuel Ulivi
|Italy
|26 - 31
|GasGas
|34
|Kjeld Stuurman
|Netherlands
|29 - 32
|GasGas
|35
|Rob Windt
|Netherlands
|34 - 34
|KTM
|36
|Alberto Elgari
|Italy
|39 - 35
|GasGas
|37
|Sampo Rainio
|Finland
|31 - 36
|Honda
|38
|Martin Michelis
|Estonia
|30 - 38
|KTM
|39
|Eugenio Barbaglia
|Italy
|35 - DNS
|GasGas
|40
|Nikita Kucherov
|37 - DNS
|KTM
|41
|Andrea Roncoli
|Italy
|38 - DNS
|GasGas
|42
|Justin Trache
|Germany
|39 - DNS
|Yamaha