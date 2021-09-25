WXC Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
| Hometown
|Bike
|1
| Becca N Sheets
|02:06:19.950
| Circleville, OH
| Yamaha
|2
| Rachael Archer
|02:07:44.438
|
| Yamaha
|3
| Korie Steede
|02:07:51.281
| Beloit, OH
| Kawasaki
|4
| Rachel Gutish
|02:10:15.220
| Terre Haute, IN
| Kawasaki
|5
| Mackenzie Tricker
|02:10:38.579
| Travelers Rest, SC
| KTM
|6
| Prestin Raines
|02:19:01.099
| Travelers Rest, SC
| Yamaha
|7
| Kayla Oneill
|02:26:40.919
| Greenwood Lake, NY
| Kawasaki
|8
| Taylor Taylor
|02:34:12.780
| Lawrenceburg, KY
| Yamaha
|9
| Taylor Johnston
|02:05:06.259
| Buskirk, NY
| KTM
|10
| Annelisa Davis
|02:05:23.739
| Birchrunville, PA
| Yamaha
|11
| Elizabeth Perez
|02:09:12.698
| Bloomington, IN
| Husqvarna
|12
| Abby Defeo
|02:33:06.810
| Willington, CT
| KTM