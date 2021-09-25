Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Articles
Full Schedule

2021 GNCC Racing

Burr Oak - WXC Results

Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH US United States

September 25, 2021

WXC Race Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Becca N Sheets 02:06:19.950 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
2Rachael Archer 02:07:44.438 New Zealand Yamaha
3Korie Steede 02:07:51.281 Beloit, OH United States Kawasaki
4Rachel Gutish 02:10:15.220 Terre Haute, IN United States Kawasaki
5Mackenzie Tricker 02:10:38.579 Travelers Rest, SC United States KTM
6Prestin Raines 02:19:01.099 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
7Kayla Oneill 02:26:40.919 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
8Taylor Taylor 02:34:12.780 Lawrenceburg, KY United States Yamaha
9Taylor Johnston 02:05:06.259 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
10Annelisa Davis 02:05:23.739 Birchrunville, PA United States Yamaha
11Elizabeth Perez 02:09:12.698 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
12Abby Defeo 02:33:06.810 Willington, CT United States KTM
