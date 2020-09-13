Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Full Schedule

2020 GNCC Racing

The Mountaineer - WXC Results

Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round

Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV US United States

September 13, 2020

WXC Race Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:58:00.260 New Zealand Yamaha
2Rachel Gutish 01:59:44.219 Terre Haute, IN United States Beta
3Becca N Sheets 02:03:47.274 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
4Korie Steede 02:06:38.779 Beloit, OH United States TM
5Brooke Cosner 02:13:13.478 Mchenry, MD United States Sherco
6Taylor Johnston 02:33:33.411 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
7Annelisa Davis 02:34:25.676 Birchrunville, PA United States Yamaha
8Elizabeth Perez 02:10:41.859 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
9Alli Phillips 02:22:56.899 Laurens, SC United States Husqvarna
10Abby Defeo 02:24:07.214 Willington, CT United States KTM
