2020 GNCC Racing
The Mountaineer - WXC ResultsSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV US
September 13, 2020
WXC Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:58:00.260
|Yamaha
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|01:59:44.219
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|3
|Becca N Sheets
|02:03:47.274
|Circleville, OH
|Yamaha
|4
|Korie Steede
|02:06:38.779
|Beloit, OH
|TM
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|02:13:13.478
|Mchenry, MD
|Sherco
|6
|Taylor Johnston
|02:33:33.411
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|02:34:25.676
|Birchrunville, PA
|Yamaha
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|02:10:41.859
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
|9
|Alli Phillips
|02:22:56.899
|Laurens, SC
|Husqvarna
|10
|Abby Defeo
|02:24:07.214
|Willington, CT
|KTM